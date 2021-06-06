The race to decarbonize the impact of China’s net zero ambition on Asia





On September 22, 2020, President Xi Jinping announced China’s plan to become carbon neutral by 2060, asserting himself as a climate leader, beating the United States. China’s net zero targets could prevent the release of nearly 215 billion tonnes of CO2 over the next four decades. If successful, this effort alone should reduce projections of global warming by about 0.2 ° C to 0.3 ° C, helping to contain the average increase in global temperature to 2.35 ° C. above pre-industrial levels by 2100, instead of 2.59 ° C. The country aims to reduce its emissions intensity by 65% ​​by 2030 from 2005 levels. China’s announcement is expected to influence other developing countries, including those in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to follow suit. In fact, Japan and South Korea released their net zero commitments weeks after China’s announcement, setting the tone for low-carbon economic growth in Asia. If it’s too early to extrapolate the start of a trend, their commitments set a precedent and put pressure on big emitters to increase their carbon reduction targets. It also creates great opportunities that would be triggered by the wave of investments in decarbonization technologies. With an increasing focus on climate risk mitigation and meeting the Paris Agreement goals for 2050, countries around the world are realizing the importance of decarbonizing the transport sector, which represents a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2019. Direct electrification of transport (use of electric vehicles or electric vehicles) and use of green electrolytes (where direct electrification is not possible) are considered the most effective ways to reduce emissions from the sector. . However, this has also led to the need to decarbonize power generation. According to a study by the universities of Nijmegen, Exeter and Cambridge, the average lifetime emissions of an electric car are up to 70% lower than those of a gasoline car in countries like France and Germany. Sweden (with a high share of electricity from renewable and nuclear sources), and almost 30 percent less in the UK. This has led to increased demand for renewable electricity and electric fuels, including hydrogen, to promote clean mobility. The excerpt is taken from KPMG Thought Leadership, Balancing Act: Confidentiality, Security and Ethics. 2020 RG Manabat & Co., a Filipino partnership and member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Ltd., a private UK company limited by guarantee. All rights reserved. For more information about KPMG in the Philippines, you can visit www.kpmg.com.ph.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos