Donald Trump attacks Big Tech in a meandering speech, in which he accused Silicon Valley companies of ruining the United States and demanded the dissolution of their “monopoly”





© Jonathan Drake / Reuters Former President Donald J. Trump in North Carolina on Saturday. Jonathan Drake / Reuters Donald Trump told a crowd in NC on Saturday: “We are going to break the Big Tech monopoly.” The former president criticized the leaders of Silicon Valley for distorting him. He also said he was not interested in waiting two years to return to Facebook. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized Big Tech for misrepresenting it, accusing Silicon Valley leaders of ruining the country.

He also said he was not interested in waiting two years to be allowed back to Facebook.

“Maybe they’ll let me come back in two years. We have to stop this, we can’t let this happen – so unfair,” he said. “They’re cutting out a whole bunch of people. Not just me. They’re cutting out the voice of an extremely powerful group – in my opinion, a much more powerful and much bigger group.”

The comments came as Trump emerged from his post-presidential break to speak at the North Carolina Republican Party convention.

He gave a sinuous 90-minute speech, addressing a mostly subdued crowd of around 1,200 seated guests and touching on the highlights of his political rallies.

Trump said President Joe Biden destroyed the country “in front of our very eyes.” He went on to criticize the country’s leading infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, denouncing him as “not a great doctor”.

Trump also said the ongoing criminal investigation into the Trump Organization was part of a “five-year witch hunt” and those who died voted in November.

The speech was broadcast live on C-Span, which called it a “Campaign 2024” event. Despite the loss of the 2020 election, Trump has a firm grip on the GOP. He told his associates he plans to run again in 2024, if he is in good health, Politico reported last month.

“We are going to break the Big Tech monopoly,” he said on Saturday. “We will reject the culture of cancellation of the left.”

© Jonathan Drake / Reuters The GOP North Carolina Convention Dinner in Greenville, North Carolina. Jonathan Drake / Reuters

Trump has targeted Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, calling her “another beauty,” saying his “human nature” is ruining the country.

“This election will go down as the crime of the century,” Trump said. “And our country is being destroyed by people who may not have the right to destroy it. Zuckerberg broke the law, spending millions of dollars – don’t you think he broke the law? Areas. ”

Insider reached out to Facebook for comment.

The speech came a day after Facebook announced that Trump’s suspension would last at least two more years. He was struck off the social network the day after the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. In early May, the company’s supervisory board extended the ban for six months.

He was permanently banned from Twitter in January.

Without direct access to billions of social media users, Trump has struggled to find a way to speak directly to his supporters. He started a blog titled “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump”, posting statements that could be shared by authorized users on Facebook or Twitter. But readership and sharing collapsed. It was also buggy. The blog was taken offline last week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday: “It’s pretty unlikely that the zebra will change its stripes in the next two years. We’ll see.”

