PM thanks Chinese President for strong environmental message





Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Sunday to thank Chinese President Xi for the latter’s strong message on World Environment Day, which was hosted by Pakistan this year.

“I thank [Chinese] Strong message from President Xi on the occasion of World Environment Day 2021 organized by [Pakistan] reflecting our commitment to fight against environmental degradation. We commend President Xi’s leadership in addressing climate change and biodiversity loss and his offer to step up cooperation on ecosystem restoration, ”he said on the popular microblogging site.

The day before, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the international community to work together with unprecedented ambition and action to strive for a fair and reasonable system of global environmental governance, characterized by win-win cooperation, and to promote development. sustainability of humanity.

Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the World Environment Day events held in Islamabad. The event was hosted by Pakistan and addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and others.

The international community must work together with unprecedented ambition and action to strive for a fair and reasonable system of global environmental governance characterized by win-win cooperation and promote the sustainable development of mankind, according to the letter received from Beijing.

Xi stressed that Chinese civilization has always valued harmony between humans and nature, and ecological conservation has been integrated into China’s overall plan to build socialism with Chinese characteristics.

In addition, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also praised Prime Minister Imran on Sunday for launching the 10 Billion Trees Tsunami project to fight climate change.

In his post on World Environment Day, Johnson said climate change is again driven by our actions and the way we treat the natural world. He urged countries to redouble their efforts to control rising temperatures.

He praised Prime Minister Imran for pledging to plant 10 billion trees to fight climate change and also pledged to launch a Pakistani-style planting campaign in the UK.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that with future green funding Pakistan is proud to take the lead in conserving ecological systems and ensuring a safe and livable environment for generations to come.

Addressing an event on green finance innovations organized by the Ministry of Climate Change as part of World Environment Day, the Prime Minister said it was high time for Pakistan to value its natural resources to fight against the consequences of climate change.

Imran occasionally attended the release of a joint statement by the UK, Canada and Germany to engage in dialogue on the terms of Pakistan’s First Nature Performance Green Bond.

The bond will be developed by a consortium of financial advisers, thus creating an enabling environment for private sector finance and non-traditional development partners to play their role in sustainable development.

In addition, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the government and Chinas Elion Group to pilot green ecological zones in the Cholistan desert on the Kabuqi model of transforming deserts into green spaces.

Prime Minister Imran also welcomed the green bond initiative, saying that safeguarding forests, especially mangroves, and urban planting are urgently needed for Pakistan. The world, he said, now realized that the merciless waste of natural resources had dire consequences for humanity.

He said that even though Pakistan’s contribution to global carbon emissions was less than one percent, it was among the ten countries most vulnerable to the risks of climate change.

He mentioned that rapidly melting glaciers pose a major threat to the climate and said his government has launched several green initiatives, including the billion-tree tsunami to tame the consequences of global warming.

Imran said Pakistan is committed to leading innovative nature conservation and biodiversity initiatives and the green recovery plan.

He mentioned that the preservation of natural resources was taught to mankind by the Holy Prophet (peace_be_upon_him) 1,500 years ago, which is still relevant today.

Climate Change Minister Malik Amin Aslam said Pakistan was fortunate enough to realize its huge blue carbon asset thanks to a study conducted by the World Bank.

He said the study showed that the ecosystem of Pakistan’s existing coastal wetlands, particularly mangrove forests, potentially stores 76.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

He said it was encouraging that the ongoing mangrove reforestation campaign under the Billion Tree Project could further eliminate 25 million tonnes of CO2e by 2050.

Pakistan, he said, produced 3-5 percent of the world’s total blue carbon, an unrated commodity first assessed by the country.

He insisted on continuing to research, map and monitor blue carbon by investing in education and training on the subject.

World Bank Pakistan Director Najy Benhassine presented the Prime Minister with the Blue Carbon Report, which for the first time gives economic value to the country’s undervalued marine wealth, including mangroves and seagrass beds.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos