American democracy is threatened by Trump and the Republicans. What can be done? | Pippa Norris





Academics rarely agree on the big issues and are generally reluctant to enter the political fray by signing collective public statements. Yet a few days ago more than 100 leading democracy scholars endorsed a remarkable declaration of concern, which I also signed, warning of the serious threats to American democracy and the deterioration of the American elections. .

We urge members of Congress to do whatever is necessary, including suspending the filibuster, in order to adopt national standards for voting and election administration that both guarantee the vote for all Americans and prevent them from voting. state legislatures manipulate the rules in order to fabricate the outcome they want. . Our democracy is fundamentally at stake. History will judge what we do then.

Why the alarm? Is this justified?

On December 14, 2020, after the courts argued the challenges and all 50 states certified the tally, the Electoral College officially declared Donald Trump defeated. Most assumed that a peaceful and orderly transition to power would follow, following historical traditions of over 200 years ago. Instead, the world was shocked to witness the violent Capitol uprising on January 6, resulting in five deaths, 140 injured and more than 400 arrests.

But even this unprecedented attack on Congress was not the end of the assault on the unwritten norms and practices of American democracy and the legitimacy of Joe Bidens’ victory.

For months, the big lie calling for a stolen election continued to be spread relentlessly by the former president, his close advisers, Republican lawmakers and right-wing supporters on cable news and social media. According to numerous polls, two-thirds of Republicans continue to believe Bidens’ victory was fraudulent. In Arizona, the Republican Party hired a private company to conduct a certified vote count audit.

Trump is reportedly obsessed with using audits to overturn results in other nearby states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, believing he will return to office in August. In state chambers, Republicans have long been concerned about the risks of voter fraud and the need to tighten registration procedures and voting facilities. The Brennan Center reports that as of January of this year, 22 new laws restricting voting rights have been passed in 14 states. For the legislative session of 2021, nearly 400 bills restricting the right to vote were introduced in 48 states.

The challenges to democracy are increasing around the world. The long spread of third wave democracies across the world from the mid-1970s halted around 2005 since researchers noted an accumulation of indicators of democratic retreat and rising authoritarianism in many. country.

Contrary to popular commentary, signs of democratic deterioration in America were on the wall long before Trump became president, such as the lingering deadlock in the US Congress, deepening cultural polarization, and the corrupting role of black money. in politics. The regression has accelerated over the past four years, with attacks on the media, risks to the impartiality of the courts, and the weakening of Congress’ role as an effective check and balance on executive power.

The U.S. electoral system has also long been problematic, including extreme partisan gerrymandering, electoral college makeup, rural over-representation in the Senate, lack of electoral standards as the Supreme Court overturned federal oversight of state elections established by the 1965 vote. Rights law, low turnout and spread of disinformation in the media. Since Bush vs. Gore in 2000, serious challenges to electoral legitimacy and the growing polarization of parties over the rules of the game have gradually worsened. The Electoral Integrity Project has used expert surveys to assess the quality of national elections around the world since 2012 and found that U.S. elections have consistently been poorly rated by EIP experts, ranking second-to-last among liberal democracies around the world and ranking about 45th out of 166 nations in the world.

Sadly, Republican federal and state lawmakers have no rational incentive to ditch Trump and the big lie about voter fraud, even if they admit the lie. Most incumbents are nominated in party primaries and hold safe districts due to partisan gerrymandering, so Republicans’ chances of re-election depend on throwing red meat at the Maga base, not building up a broader coalition among moderate independents.

What is there to do?

To repair the system, two steps are essential. Both are due to be enacted before the midterm elections in November 2022, when Democrats risk losing control of the Senate, if history is to be trusted.

First, the obstruction of the Senate must become a holdover from a bygone era. Around the world, around 41 national legislatures have qualified majority rules but in almost all cases these are used, quite reasonably, only for constitutional amendments, and not for routine legislation (such as the creation of the January 6 commission). The rule benefits the opposition party seeking a stalemate in Washington and hinders effective electoral reform.

The rules of the Senate are not set in stone and can be changed by their own members through various procedural initiatives. The benefits of the filibuster rule for unconstitutional amendments are questionable, and the damage caused by traffic jams has never been greater. The Senate must act urgently to change its rules of procedure to protect American democracy.

Second, the US Senate must pass the HR1 For the People Act. It offers a comprehensive package of moderate reforms designed to protect voting rights in U.S. elections, reduce partisan gerrymandering, make campaign spending more transparent, and strengthen ethics in public life. Getting rid of extreme partisan gerrymandering and ultra-secure neighborhoods is key to getting House candidates to appeal broadly to all citizens far beyond their base. The Senate is also due to pass HR4, John Lewis’s Advancement of Voting Rights Act, reinstating the provisions of the Voting Rights Act 1965 requiring some states to pre-authorize changes to their voting laws with the federal government, which had been canceled earlier by the United States. Supreme Court in Shelby County v Holder.

A series of other reforms are highly desirable in the long term but not feasible at present.

One is to pass non-partisan general primaries, like in Washington and California, where the two candidates with the most votes run for general election, regardless of party affiliation. This increases the incentive for all candidates to reach a constituency larger than the party base, so it is likely to encourage the election of more moderate lawmakers to Congress.

Another is designed to break the grip on two-party win-win competition, ideally by implementing a mixed member proportional electoral system for the House of the United States, like Germany and New Zealand, with a number increased membership, or ranked choice. vote in multi-member constituencies.

Another reform is to adopt a mandatory retirement age for members of Congress, as the minimum age requirement, to increase the rotation of incumbents, limit gerontocracy and broaden the representation of the younger generation of leaders, women and minorities. .

These are all questions worthy of a future debate on the long-term constitutional and legal reforms of the American elections, a generational project. But, in the short term, the most urgent and practical priorities currently facing Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer are to get the US Senate to abolish the filibuster rule and then to adopt a version of HR 1 and HR 4. The laws would still face significant challenges in court. But if they are not enacted, American democracy is in danger.

January 6 was the wake-up call. The stress test for the 2022 mid-term elections is fast approaching. Other countries have experienced democratic collapse. This is not alarmism. Alas, it is real.

