Boris Johnson will set the goal of vaccinating the world at the G7 summit by the end of 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call on other G7 leaders to make concrete commitments to vaccinate the whole world against the coronavirus by the end of 2022 at the Leaders’ Summit in Cornwall, Downing Street said.

The meeting, which begins on Friday, is the first between G7 leaders since the coronavirus pandemic and the UK as summit chairman has made vaccine supply and support for equitable access, the fight against climate change and getting more children into school as central themes in bringing together the world’s major economies.

India has been invited as a guest country, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate virtually.

Next week, the leaders of the world’s greatest democracies will meet at a historic moment for our countries and for the planet. The world expects us to meet the greatest challenge of the postwar years: defeating Covid and leading a global recovery guided by our shared values, Johnson said in a statement on Saturday.

Vaccinating the world by the end of next year would be the greatest achievement in the history of medicine. I call on my fellow G7 leaders to join us in ending this terrible pandemic and I promise that we will never allow the devastation caused by the coronavirus again, he said.

The UK government would like to highlight its efforts to ensure that the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people have access to vaccines.

At the start of the pandemic, Downing Street said the UK was funding the development and production of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine and ensuring it would be available at cost worldwide.

As a result, nearly one in three vaccines administered worldwide has been the Oxford-AstraZeneca 450 million vaccine in 1.5 billion doses with the Serum Institute of India among those licensed to manufacture the doses like Covishield in India.

The UK has also worked to set up the COVAX program to distribute the vaccine to developing countries, providing a significant financial contribution of £ 548million from the start and encouraging other countries to join the program. . COVAX would not have been able to deliver the 80 million doses already without Oxford-AstraZeneca, which accounted for 96% of those doses, Downing Street said.

As part of his G7 message, Johnson is expected to call for scaling up vaccine manufacturing, lowering barriers to international distribution of these vaccines like the UK has done with Oxford / AstraZeneca, and sharing excess doses with developing countries bilaterally and via COVAX. .

The UK has said it has already pledged to share a significant majority of its excess doses with the program and will announce more details on UK plans to support developing countries by sharing doses including the UK. country does not need at the summit.

G7 leaders from the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan as well as the European Union will arrive at Carbis Bay in the coastal region on Friday. of Cornwall, for three days of meetings on a wide range of global issues, with a particular focus on how the group can lead the global recovery of the coronavirus.

Next Saturday, the G7 countries will be joined by leaders from Australia, South Africa, South Korea and India for discussions on health and climate change both physical and virtual. , as in the case of India.

In addition to asking leaders to join the UK in their efforts to vaccinate the world, Johnson will call on them to support the Global Pandemic Radar, a new global surveillance system that will protect vaccination programs against new vaccine-resistant variants. by detecting them before they have a chance. spread.

Along with efforts to defeat the pandemic itself, Downing Street will highlight the need to rebuild better, with a recovery that places opportunity, sustainability and democratic values ​​at the heart.

This is the first G7 where all members will have committed to achieving zero net carbon emissions by 2050. Johnson will ask leaders to channel this ambition and make strong commitments on reducing emissions, switching to energies renewables and climate finance for developing countries ahead of the COP26 summit in the UK later this year.

The Cornish Summit is expected to take forward the work of the UK and other G7 countries to ensure that all girls have access to 12 years of quality education. Next month, the UK will also co-host the Global Partnership for Education Summit.