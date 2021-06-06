Modis Seven Year Bulletin: Low GDP Scores, Better Work on Wellbeing

Last week, the Narendra Modi government completed seven years at the Center. He faces headwinds on the politico-economic front due to the carnage unleashed by the second wave of Covid-19 and below-expected performance in state assembly elections. Still, it’s time to reflect and look back on its performance on basic economics over the past seven years. It may also be interesting to compare and see how it went compared to the first seven years of the PAU government (2004-05 to 2010-11) under Manmohan Singh. Remember the famous joke of the former prime minister when he said: History will be nicer to me than contemporary media at a press conference in early 2014.

One of the key economic parameters is GDP growth. It is not the most perfect, as it does not specifically capture the impact on the poor or on inequalities, but higher GDP growth is seen as essential to economic performance as it enlarges the size of the economic pie. The infographics below show that the average annual GDP growth rate under the Modi government so far has been only 4.8%, compared to 8.4% in the first seven years of the Manmohan Singh government. Even excluding the year 2020-21 (FY21), due to the massive contraction caused by Covid-19, the six-year average of the Modi government stands at 6.8%, well below 8 , 4% by Manmohan Singhs. If this continues as usual, the dream of a $ 5,000 billion economy by 2024-25 is unlikely to come true.

However, the Modi government performs much better on the inflation front with a CPI (rural and urban combined) increasing to 4.8 percent per year. It is well within tolerance of the inflation range targeted by the RBI and is also well below 7.8% in the first seven years of the Manmohan Singh government. In addition, at the macro level, foreign exchange reserves ensure the resilience of the economy against any external shock. On this point too, the Modi government is doing quite well with foreign exchange reserves going from $ 313 billion on May 23, 2014 to $ 593 billion on May 21, 2021.

(Source: MOSPI and RBI; graphic: Ritesh Kumar)

My main interest, however, is food and agriculture, as it engages most of the workforce in the economy and matters most to the poorest segments. On the agricultural front, the two governments recorded an average annual growth of 3.5 percent in their respective first seven years. However, on the food subsidy and fertilizer front, the Modi government broke all records in the FY21 pandemic year, spending Rs 6.52 lakh crore (38.5 percent of all Union government revenues, according to CGA) and by accumulating grain stocks exceeding 100 million tonnes at the end of May 2021. This in fact speaks of a massive inefficiency in the country’s grain management system. India, and Prime Minister Modi was reluctant to reform this sector. Agro-export is an area in which the Modi government has performed very poorly. In 2013-14, the last year of the UPA government, agro-exports exceeded $ 43 billion while during the seven years of the Modi government, agro-exports remained below the $ 43 billion mark. dollars. Weak agricultural exports and rising production have put downward pressure on food prices. It helped contain CPI inflation, but weighed on farmers’ incomes. Given this, the dream of doubling the real incomes of farmers by 2022-2023 may remain a pipe dream.

The development of infrastructure is essential for the long-term growth of the economy. The Modi government has done better in power generation by increasing it from 720 billion units per year in Manmohan Singhs’ first seven years to 1.280 billion units per year. Likewise, road construction has also been at least 30% faster under the Modi government.

Let us turn to the social sector, essential for those at the bottom of the economic pyramid. We have no reliable government data on the poverty rate in India after 2011. The ONSS consumption survey for subsequent years has not been published. But based on an international definition of extreme poverty (2011 PPP of $ 1.9 per capita per day), the World Bank estimated India’s extreme poverty in 2015 at around 13.4%. , compared to 21.6% in fiscal year 2011-12. Even the incidence of multidimensional poverty hovered around 28% in 2015-16.

We took three key indicators to assess performance on this front: an average annual person-day generated under MGNREGA in the first five years since the start of this program under the PAU from 2006-07 to 2010-11, which was 200 crore, and minus Government Modi, it improved to 230 crore; two, the average annual number of houses completed under Indira Awaas Yojana and PM Awaas Yojana-Gramin, which increased from 21 lakhs to 30 lakhs per year; and three, without open defecation (ODF), which was only 38.7% on October 2, 2014 and soared to 100% on October 2, 2019, according to government records. It is indeed commendable. By prioritizing toilets over temples, the Modi government has achieved ODF status which has not been achieved in 67 years since independence.

Overall, it is clear that the Modi government has not performed well on the GDP front. But its track record on the agro-GDP front compares well with the seven years of the UPA, and its performance in infrastructure and welfare programs, from power generation to roads, from MGNREGA jobs to homes. and toilets for the poor, is surely better. Arguably these numbers need to be normalized with, say, people below the poverty line or some other deflator, but I would still say that the Modi government has turned out to be more welfare-oriented than reformist to revive. GDP growth. How long this welfare approach is sustainable without expanding the size of the GDP pie is an open question.

One can only hope that once the Covid-19 is contained, the government can focus on growth policies and that India will rebound. Surprisingly, even in the midst of this gloom, the Sensex roared, ignoring even warnings from the RBI of a possible bubble burst. In the meantime, policymakers need to stimulate demand, support MSMEs, and invest in health and agro-infrastructure in rural areas for the remainder of the Modi government.

The author is professor of the Infosys Chair for Agriculture at ICRIER