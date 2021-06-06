SARHK Events in 38 cities around the world

Free Long Hair Leung Kwok-hung Solidarity of workers against dictatorship!

ISA journalists

As crackdown intensifies in Hong Kong and China under Xi Jinping’s iron rule, protesters in 14 countries and 38 cities have staged protests to demand the release of 47 pro-democracy activists on trial in Hong Kong for subversion . The demonstrations were organized by Solidarity Against Repression. in China and Hong Kong (SARKK). On May 31, the second hearing of the case took place and prosecutors requested that the case be transferred to the High Court, which is a clear sign that the state wants life sentences handed down, at least for those whom they consider to be the most dangerous among the 47. For information on the trial of the 47read here.

At the same time, the Hong Kong authorities under the orders of the Chinese dictatorship this year banned the Tiananmen vigil on June 4. It is the anniversary of the massacre of students and workers in Beijing in 1989, in which more than 1,000 people may have been killed (the death toll remains a state secret in China). Hong Kong has been the only Chinese city where it is allowed to commemorate the massacre every year for three decades, and 180,000 people attended the last vigil in 2019. Hong Kong police have now warned that joining the candlelight vigil on Friday evening is punishable by five years in prison. prison and the mere publicity of the event, for example on a social network account, is punishable by one year in prison. Hong Kong media say police are threatening to arrest anyone dressed in black or holding a candle on Friday, warning that this would now constitute illegal acts.

The 47 include democracy activists, trade unionists and former legislative advisers, including the veteran left-wing and democracy activist Long Hair Leung Kwok-hung.

Together withInternational socialist alternative, supporters of the SARHK campaign protested in 36 cities in 14 countries / regions for the liberation of the 47 and against the National Security Law and the CCP dictatorship. In Irish parliament, the Dail, TD Socialist parties Mick Barry raised the case of long hair and 47s in a question to the Prime Minister demanding to know what the Irish government would do about it. Mick was joined by other left-wing TDs during a demonstration in front of the Dail shown in thisvideo. In Manchester, UK, a family from Hong Kong even took a two-hour train trip from Derby to join the protest.

Many activists came with self-made signs and we received many photos of solidarity from people who were unable to attend a collective protest, including one from a supporter in Myanmar. In Russia, a solidarity action for the HK47 was organized in Moscow despite the risks to the security of the participants under another outright authoritarian regime.

Some highlights

In Stockholm, the activists ofRttvisepartiet Socialisternadelivered a letter to the MTR metro and railway company, which is owned and controlled by the Chinese state. MTR not only creates a fairly large profit by owning shopping malls and real estate adventures, it has also been very loyal to the CCP regime. During the 2019 Democracy Movement, it deliberately shut down Hong Kong’s metro infrastructure on several occasions, preventing pro-democracy protesters from returning home safely after protests and leaving them vulnerable to police violence.

Activists in Canada and Northern IrelandCampaign posters stationed at HSBC ATMs and bank offices, highlighting the Anglo-Hong Kong mega bank’s cooperation with Chinese dictatorships cracking down on democratic rights in Hong Kong (HSBC bosses are complicit in introducing the law on national security, HSBC Asia-Pacific Managing Director Peter Wong Tung-shun is a member of the CCPPC dictatorships and campaigned for the law).

Learn more about HSBC, the bank that supports the dictatorship:https://chinaworker.info/en/2021/05/25/29662/?fbclid=IwAR2P6SzgeeZAUbPmqxQUXbcCxmjBnie_EcRVbPtvig-koodgRi5Ckhg_p90

Events in 38 cities in 14 countries / regions(counting England, Northern Ireland and Ireland separately):

Austria (Vienna)

Brazil (Sao Paulo)

Belgium (Brussels)

Canada (Edmonton, Richmond, Surrey, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, Charlottetown)

Czech Republic (Prague)

England (Coventry, Huddersfield, Manchester, Liverpool, London)

Germany (Berlin)

Greece (Athens, Volos)

Ireland (Cork, Dublin, Galway)

Mexico (Mexico City, Tijuana)

Northern Ireland (Belfast, Fermanagh and Omagh)

Russia (Moscow)

Sweden (Lule, Stockholm)

United States (Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Northwest Arkansas, Oakland, Philadelphia, Seattle)

Why is this campaign necessary?

Democratic rights have never been granted by a ruling group or regime, and never by a foreign government or an international community. This is because true democratic rights and the mass struggle necessary to achieve them pose a serious threat to the capitalist system in which a tiny minority holds all real power. That is why we are building active popular solidarity with the anti-authoritarian struggle in China and Hong Kong, and we firmly oppose siding or supporting any capitalist government.

The labor movement, the social movements of women, young people and oppressed minorities are the only forces that can defeat repressive regimes. When they join forces in Hong Kong and mainland China and act decisively against the CCP regime, they can bring an end to the entire state capitalist dictatorship. We need a revolutionary movement in Hong Kong and mainland China to overthrow the CCP dictatorship.

We call for workers’ solidarity!

Learn more about the campaign

