On behalf of white farmers, Trump allies wage legal war on fairness





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are waging an increasingly intense proxy war on race and agriculture that could have much broader implications for the federal government’s ability to direct aid towards people of color.

The fight centers on which farmers are getting help from taxpayers at a time when Biden has pledged to focus on fairness and reverse systemic injustices in federal programs. Trump allies argue that the same criteria long used to discriminate against farmers of color, race and ethnicity cannot be used to make them exclusively eligible for federal programs.

Whites also have civil rights, they say in a lawsuit in Texas federal court.

For black farmers and civil rights groups, this is a proposition that defies reality and yet they take it very seriously, with generations of civil rights laws potentially at stake.

“How is it acceptable for the government to harm on one side but not to repair on the other? Asked Cornelius Blanding, executive director of the Federation of Southern Co-operatives.

Blanding said black farmers fear a federal court could block all programs that directly support farmers of color. If that happens, he said, it makes sense that federal programs to help people of color outside of farm law be next on the target list.

“We’re worried.… You never know how it’s going to turn out,” Blanding said, adding that if you’re a black farmer “you’ve seen things don’t always work in your favor.”

Under Trump, the vast and disproportionate majority of trade war relief funds went to about 99.4% of non-Hispanic white farmers, according to a study. Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion US bailout set aside about $ 5 billion to write off debts for black, Hispanic and Asian farmers while providing them with $ 1 billion in technical assistance.

“The effort to help black farmers comes after decades of systemic discrimination and exclusion,” Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, said in a statement. “Throughout the 20th century, black farmers were denied the loans and grants available to white farmers, and untold generational wealth was lost as a result. “

Former Trump aides are suing to prevent the Biden administration from spending that money. They claim that reserving aid for “socially disadvantaged” farmers defined by federal law as members of groups who have faced racial or ethnic discrimination amounts to unconstitutional reverse discrimination against whites.

“This is a historic civil rights case,” Stephen Miller, director of America First Legal and senior White House policy adviser to Trump, said in a statement Thursday. “The stakes in this case could not be higher: the government must not be allowed to use its awesome authorities to punish, harm, exclude, prefer, reward or harm its citizens on the basis of their race or ethnicity. . “

America First Legal did not respond to a request for an interview with Miller or other leaders of the Trump-centric group. The term “socially disadvantaged farmer,” which appears dozens of times in the 2018 Farm Bill that Trump signed, goes back at least to the 1990 version signed by President George HW Bush. For subsidy programs, Trump favored the inclusion of other groups including whites such as veterans and beginning farmers in the eligibility criteria.

The lawsuit is asking a Texas federal judge to overturn not only this program, but all farm laws that define social disadvantage in the same way. “The court should declare unconstitutional any law limiting the benefits of federal programs to ‘socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers’,” the plaintiffs write in their complaint.

The Agriculture Department is rushing to implement the debt relief policy, said Dewayne Goldmon, chief adviser to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on racial equity.

“We’re just keeping the accelerator on the ground,” said Goldmon, who was the executive director of the National Black Growers Council until March. This is less about the trial and more about the “urgency that was described to us as we spoke to these borrowers,” Goldmon said in an interview on Friday.

The effort is complicated by a paucity of farmer demographics and federal farm loans by race.

Often the federal government has been a tool of discrimination rather than fairness, from the promotion of slavery to the injustices that led to Pigford’s 1999 settlement of lawsuits alleging discrimination against black farmers, which made some farmers reluctant to identify by race or ethnicity. .

Experts estimate that there are less than 50,000 black farmers in the United States, up from nearly a million a century ago.

In early May, the agriculture ministry sent out forms to farmers to try to determine which borrowers may be from socially disadvantaged groups.

Now it is entering a phase in which a second round of letters will be sent to inform about 13,000 farmers that they are eligible for the program and to verify the details of the loans they have obtained from the federal government. Most debts could be written off in a matter of months. In a second wave, the Ministry of Agriculture plans to surrender a few thousand secured loans, which tend to be larger and more complex.

But it could all come to an end even faster than it started. In addition to the underlying lawsuit, America First Legal has filed a petition asking the judge to issue a preliminary injunction against the granting of aid by the Department of Agriculture on the basis of race or ethnicity. .

“A preliminary injunction will not force defendants to deny loan forgiveness to minority farmers and ranchers; it will simply require them to grant loan forgiveness to farmers and ranchers regardless of race,” the lawyers wrote. of America First in a brief. “The defendants will have the choice of responding to the proposed injunction by extending the loan forgiveness to all farmers and ranchers, or responding by denying the loan forgiveness to everyone.”

For black farmers and their advocates, the difficulty in getting help is not new.

“A lot of the equality improvements that have been made over the years have not been easy,” Goldmon said, noting that one of his great-grandfathers was born a slave and that one of his grandfathers was born on a plantation. He said he believed the administration would prevail in court.

“I have full confidence in the Ministry of Justice,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos