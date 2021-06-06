Leaders have new homes, what about people, asks Sena





Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Central Vista project, in his weekly RokhThok column in Saamana, claiming that the prime minister calls himself a fakir, but that the move to move into a 15-acre residence is not suitable. The member for Sena asked what people have in the midst of the pandemic, even as leaders get homes. The party criticized the Central Vista project which envisages a new triangular parliament building, a joint central secretariat and the renovation of the three-kilometer-long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and vice-president. . A new parliament, a new house on 15 acres of land for the prime minister and a new residence for the vice president are being built in Delhi during the time of Covid-19. The Center should clarify whether these homes are corona proof. Currently our Prime Minister resides at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, a residence spread over 13 acres. Under the new plan, he will reside in a 15-acre house. The Prime Minister considers himself a fakir, but all this does not fit into the fakiri, such criticism has started now … Our rulers have got new homes. What did people get, Raut asked in his column. He further said that millions of people have lost their jobs and face poverty due to the pandemic. Due to Covid-19, 97% of the population is on the poverty line. In April 2020, 13 million people lost their jobs. People have lost jobs that were considered secure. Everything is closed ; only crematoriums and cemeteries are open 24 hours a day, he added. Reacting to the column, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the project was not for Narendra Modi but for India as well as the Prime Minister of India. It has become a habit of people who are against Modi to criticize him without gathering all the facts. This has been going on for [alleged] Gust [jet scam] to the GST [rollout] and now the Central Vista project. The idea is to have a bigger Parliament, given the future. He is not building a house, it is the prime minister’s residence, Upadhye said.

