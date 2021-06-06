Imran Khan wants all official engagements conducted in Urdu





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in a file photo. Ministers and government officials were also invited to record their statements and deliver speeches in Urdu to honor the language. Image Credit: PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered that all his official engagements and events featuring him at his home with a local audience or his meetings with foreign dignitaries, heads of state or government be conducted in Urdu, the national language from Pakistan.

A notification issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) signed by its Principal Secretary Azam Khan, says: The Prime Minister wished that from now on all events / ceremonies of the programs, organized for the Prime Minister, be conducted in the language (Urdu ).

The decision to ban English from official programs, ceremonies and other engagements is implemented with immediate effect.

Further steps necessary to implement the above directives from the prime minister will be taken by all concerned accordingly, the notification said.

According to Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services (NHS) Dr Nausheen Hamid, who also shared the notification on her Twitter account, ministers and government officials were also asked to record their statements and deliver speeches in Urdu to honor the language.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے تمام تقریبات میں اردو زبان کے استعمال کی ہدایت کر دی وزیراعظم جن بھی تقریبات یا پراگراموں میں شرکت کریں ان میں اردو زبان کا استعمال کیا جائے

وزرا اور سرکاری افسران کو بھی ہدایات جاری کی جائیں گی کہ اپنا پیغام و تقاریر اپنی قومی زبان میں عوام تک پہنچائیں pic.twitter.com/aCFdYIE4qs — Dr. Nausheen (@DrNausheenPTI) June 5, 2021

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill also shared the news on his social media account, saying the Urdu language is our pride and like other countries we should too. be proud of our language.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے احکامات دئیے ہیں کہ ایسے تمام پروگرامز تقاریب کانفرنس ایونٹ جو وزیراعظم کے لیئے منعقد کیئے جائیں گے وہ آج کے بعد قومی زبان اردو میں مرتب کیئے جائیں گے۔

قومی زبان ہمارا فخر ہےاور جب دوسرے ممالک اپنی اپنی قومی زبان استعمال کرتے ہیں تو ہم کیوں نہیں؟@SHABAZGIL pic.twitter.com/q8n8VqGsKV — Dr. Shahbaz Gill ( Updates ) (@DRSGUPDATES) June 5, 2021

The decision to recognize Urdu came days after a joint press conference by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on June 2, when the prime minister preferred to answer journalists’ questions in Urdu while the interpreter translated it into Tajik.

After the press conference, social media was inundated with positive reactions to Imran Khan’s decision to choose Urdu for English, a customary practice on such occasions.

The decision to ban the English language in all official engagements has also been welcomed by netizens who see it as a big step forward for the promotion of the Urdu language.

Twitter user Rubina Shoaib claimed in her tweet that Pakistanis can hold their heads up while speaking Urdu.

Imran Khan maintains the integrity of Pakistan by ensuring that all future events are conducted in Urdu only, she tweeted.

Every Pakistani can now hold their head high while speaking #URDU. @ImranKhanPTI is maintaining integrity of Pakistan by making sure that all future events would be held purely in Urdu language. This will revive self-esteem & dependency of the nation on itself and its language. pic.twitter.com/cVMG6oGlBh — Rubina Shoaib (@EhsRubina) June 6, 2021

However, there are also a few critical voices who scoffed at the fact that the notification to promote Urdu was published in English.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos