



George Eustice faces demotion in a possible upcoming reshuffle after concerns over his animal rights record, it has been suggested. Boris Johnson is rumored to consider promoting his Chief Whip, Mark Spencer, to Environment Secretary in an upcoming overhaul of his top team, leaving Mr Eustice in a more junior role or returning to the back benches of the preservatives. The Environment Secretary is seen as too close to the farming industry and oversaw the issuance of more badger slaughter licenses last year, which Mr Johnson has now pledged to end. The Prime Minister’s wife Carrie has long campaigned against the culling of badgers and is said to have urged Mr Johnson to end the practice earlier this year. Mr Eustice was born into a farming family and has close ties to the National Farmers Union, which represents the farming industry in the UK. Mr Spencer has been touted as a potential replacement after nearly two years as Mr Johnson’s chief executor in the House of Commons. He is a former member of the parliamentary environment and environmental audit committees. A member of Parliament for Sherwood since 2010, Mr Spencer has previously supported the use of genetically modified foods in the UK. The expansion of GM products after Britain left the EU was a key commitment for Mr Johnsons when he took office in July 2019. If Mr Spencer were to leave the office of the chief whips, it is believed he could be replaced by the current President of the Conservative Party, Amanda Milling. Ms Milling performed well in the Super Thursday election series in May and oversaw the Conservative Party headquarters during the dispute over funding for the renovation of Mr Johnsons Downing Street’s apartment. Sources say Ms Milling has a forensic memory and is popular with Conservative backbenchers, which may help her try to convince rebel Tory MPs to vote with the government. Education secretary Gavin Williamson is also set to be sacked, according to a Mail on Sunday report. It is believed that Mr Williamson, who reportedly disagrees with Ms Johnson, could be replaced by Sajid Javid. Mr Javid is a former Chancellor of the Exchequer who resigned in February last year amid a row with Dominic Cummings over his choice of special advisers. Since leaving the Conservative bench, Mr. Javid has worked with the Center for Policy Studies think tank, where he produced various policy papers, including on how the government could handle the post-political recovery. pandemic. Downing Street has repeatedly denied that Mr Johnson was considering a cabinet reshuffle. Mr Eustices’ office declined to comment on the speculation.

