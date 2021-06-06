Trial cricket returns to Lords





When the rain spoiled the third day of the first test at Lords, a draw was still on the cards, but the question of interest was how the test would end, whether he witnessed all four innings played or not. In the end, all four innings were played, thanks to a bold statement from Kane Williamson on the final day, giving England 273 wins from 75 overs.

Our first Summer Test ends with a draw

Great to be back @HomeofCricket in front of the fans

The series will be decided at Edgbaston next week

Scorecard / Videos: https://t.co/jiwsTVFo3V#ENGvNZ

– England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 6, 2021

Very few captains these days would be bold enough like Williamson, the statement was as bold as Imran Khan and Mark Taylor. The test match got exciting, but England’s hitters remained resilient enough to end the day safely.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke, cricket has not visited the lords and its return to the cricket mecca has been celebrated with a brilliant display of batting and bowling.

There was this Devon Conway, who made his first class debut for Gauteng in 2009 at the age of 17 and was still number three 3 for his St Johns College school. In the years that followed he had played for at least 21 different teams in three different countries, had spent periods in the franchise and provincial cricket in South Africa, had stretched in the Lancashire League, the East League Anglian, the West League of England and the Northern Premier League, made two rounds in the Somersets Second XI, and went from club cricket to first class cricket, then to the international setup in New Zealand.

Doubled the hundred on his debut at home cricket… that’s what dreams are made of. Well done Devon Conway

– Faf Du Plessis (@ faf1307) June 3, 2021

Phew, now that was one hell of a trip to build a career in cricket and you could guess he sweated a lot to type his name on the Lords Honors Board.

On Day 1, with the scorecard on 113 for 3 in the middle of the afternoon session, and with New Zealand’s three most experienced hitters in the locker room, England reportedly yearned for a strike firmer in the game, but Conway produced a fine performance after being brought to the side as Tom Latham’s new opening partner, as he and Nicholls tested England’s four-way seam attack, where the inclusion of Jack Leach would have been ideal.

It’s not for nothing that New Zealand, who pioneered the model of capitalizing on favorable hitting conditions and then transferring the pressure to the opposition, are here to play in the World Championship final. ‘trial.

Conway’s day started off with a three full overs wait before facing a ball. But he has long since learned the value of patience.

He barely gave a chance for a full day in the middle, although he was briefly hampered by a barrage of short balls during Mark Wood’s opening spell, in which the quick Englishman was clocked at 96 mph / 154 km / h.

A standout performance from Devon Conway on his #ENGvNZ debut pic.twitter.com/XSSXKHrlKJ

– ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2021

An end-to-end blow to Wood just came through wicket keeper James Bracey after Conway spoke of his century.

Nicholls was the man in the middle to congratulate Conway as he reached his landmark, warmly applauded from the New Zealand balcony as well as the 6,700 spectators allowed into the Lord’s. The New Zealand No.5 was happy to play foil as he beat quietly throughout the evening session to finish in full view of around fifty of his own.

Nicholls has been the backbone of Kiwi’s innings and when he was fired on Day 2, Conway led the way.

He landed a glorious double ton and became just the second player to score a double century on his Test debut for New Zealand. Matthew Sinclair became the first when he scored 214 against the West Indies in 1999.

200 * for Devon Conway

The first drummer to hit double the hundred at the start of Lord’s on Test.

Take a bow #LoveLords | #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/HaPj25HIZG

– Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 3, 2021

So far 5 players have scored a century in their first round in the men’s tests ahead of Conway. Seven players have a double century in their debut in men’s tests, including 210 not eliminated by Kyle Mayers on the second try. Conway is also the oldest of the seven players with a double cent on his debut, at 29 years old and 329 days old at the start of the game.

Again, two openers who smashed a double century in their test debut, with Conway being one of them. Sri Lankan opener Brendon Kuruppu finished with an unbeaten 201 in his first test against New Zealand in 1987.

Mark Wood showed his class on Day 2 while another newbie Ollie Robinson has responded well since Day 1 despite criticism of his controversial tweets in 2012.

But although he admits to being “ashamed” and “embarrassed”, Robinson kept up his impressive performance on the field from the day before. He displayed good skill and control as he claimed four wickets in New Zealand’s opening innings and, had it not been for an abandoned capture by Stuart Broad, he would have reached the Lord’s Honors Roll.

Rory Burns takes his bow! pic.twitter.com/ojmubxyoNV

– Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) June 5, 2021

Next came the Wood Factor, whose pace broke the stubborn resistance of the visiting hitters. There were the skills and experience of James Anderson and Stuart Broad; but sometimes brisk rhythm is required on placid decks and this is where Wood has proven his worth.

England fought back in the game but when they came out at bat the entire batting unit fell into the mud.

New Zealand played with intention and the England batting lineup melted under the pressure.

Rory Burns had other ideas.

He put a price tag on his counter.

From his hitting position to the execution of strokes and the movement of the feet; the Burns batter’s mechanism is complicated, but if a batter is comfortable with him and delivers, then none can speak despite the element of risk.

Bowing in the Rory Burns style of Sunday morning

Big day 5 coming soon #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/j4ncjdzP6q

– Barmy’s English Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 6, 2021

His previous eight test heats had only achieved 78 points (including three ducks) and, by the time England’s tour of India was over, he had lost his place in the squad.

But just when he won his first call-up on the weight of points – he had recorded 1,000 points in one season for five straight years – he returned to the county game and scored strongly. He reached 50 seven times in 10 innings during the championship season. No one in the competition has hit 50 so often this year. He deserved this reminder.

Welcome to Honor Boards, Rory Burns

Curtsy – what brilliant sleeves from the opening of @englandcricket #LoveLords | #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/CiHzQ7Bnee

– Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 5, 2021

Burns worked for his races rather than being a bloody modern day rascal – while his first 50 took 90 relatively smooth deliveries, his second took 177. It was necessary because attempts to try to to be like a flowing rascal and focus on the strike rate, would have caused trouble for England.

An overwhelming hundred came and they saved England from humiliation.

Resolution was his game plan and it paid off.

It was a bit of a pain, Burns later admitted.

They tried to dry me off and go bowling against some other lads. It was as if they were waiting for me to make a mistake. I had a lot of trouble getting into a rhythm.

Rory Burns’ last seven rounds of first class:

5480755564104 * 132 (today)

A brilliant start to summer pic.twitter.com/qD4VuF8qZz

– ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 5, 2021

But we needed those races today. So it’s good to contribute. And it’s good to take the opportunity that I was given [on recall].

You try to stay level. Some days you get good balls. Some days you take one, drop it, and end up having a hundred. You have to stay level.

He could – probably should – have been stuck on 77 (when Mitchell Santner saw him come down the field and push the ball further), caught on 88 (when he shot one that rose on him from the excellent Tim Southee) and was twice punched on the helmet (once by Southee, once by Kyle Jamieson) while trying to hang. He was also fortunate enough, over 80, to see top level traction fall safely.

Well, that was his day.

Of course, Robinson gave him great support by beating at number eight!

Tim Southee played skillfully and cunningly to claim a six-wicket transport – the second time he had done so on this pitch.

New Zealand declared themselves in search of a victory, but the Test ended with memories of some great individual performances.







