How Donald Trump Caused Kathy Griffin’s Fall From Grace





Actress Kathy Griffin has always been a rather controversial Hollywood figure. The actress is known for saying what she thinks, even if it means ruffling a few feathers. For example, she once accused Andy Cohen of being the worst boss, claiming that her former boyfriend treated me like a dog. Griffin also has an ongoing feud with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and there is no sign of reconciliation between the two figures anytime soon.

Griffin had also expressed his displeasure with former President Donald Trump in recent years. At one point, however, some believe the Emmy-winning comedian went too far. Worse yet, the stunt may also have significantly affected Griffins’ career.

Here’s how the Kathy Griffins vs. Donald Trump controversy unfolded

Much like other Hollywood celebrities, Griffin has long criticized Trump and his administration for as long as we can remember. And while others are simply voicing their opinions, the comedian decided to express her true feelings for the former TV personality by putting on a shocking photoshoot with the help of acclaimed photographer Tyler Shields. The result was a photo of Griffin holding a prop that looked like a severed head from Trump.

While discussing the photoshoot with Entertainment Weekly, Shields explained that we were talking about doing something and she told me: I’m not afraid to get into politics if you want to or make a statement if you want to. wish it. The photographer also confirmed that they took the photo in one day and that there were 10 different ideas they considered. But then the day was like, This is it. This is the one to do for sure.

When Griffin posted the photo in 2017, the rebuke was instantaneous. Trump himself tweeted, Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children especially my 11 years old [sic] son, Barron, have a hard time with that. Sick! Meanwhile, the photo has also sparked outrage from Chelsea Clinton and celebrities like Anderson Cooper and Debra Messing.

Ultimately, Griffin apologized for posting the photo. I sincerely apologize. I just saw the reaction to these images, the comedian said on Twitter. I’m a comic, I crossed the line. I move the line and then I cross it. I have gone too far. The image is too disturbing, I understand how much it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I understand. I made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue. I ask for your forgiveness.

Soon after, however, Griffin decided to withdraw her apology despite all the criticism she received from politicians, celebrities and the general public. During an interview with Seven Network in Australia, she remarked: The outrage was BS. Everything got so out of proportion and I lost everyone. Like, I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me. I had friends Debra Messing from Will & Grace, who were tweeting against me. I mean, I lost everyone. So, I walked through the mill.

Meanwhile, Shield recalls discussing the implications of the photo with Griffin. He knew the stunt could have a lasting effect on his career. “The day we realized this was going to be really crazy, I don’t remember if it was the next day or a few days later, I called Kathy and said, ‘Look, this happened with the Dixie Chicks, if you remember with the George W. Bush thing, and people were burning their albums, and driving on their albums or whatever, ”he said speaking with Architectural Digest.“ Kathy was in a tough mental situation and I said, “Kathy, it happened to them and they thought they were over, and they had this song and it wasn’t an apology, and it ended up being their plus great song of all time, but it took a while. “

What happened to Kathy Griffin after the controversial post?

The backlash also extended to Griffins’ career. CNN, for starters, decided to cut ties with the comedian almost immediately. In a statement, CNN’s communications department confirmed that CNN has terminated our deal with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Years Eve program. She was also essentially blacklisted from Hollywood.

At the same time, federal officials threatened to press charges against Griffin. They also made it difficult for him to travel by putting Griffin on the no-fly list. I’ve been detained at every airport, Griffin revealed while speaking with NPR. People have a myth – they think, oh, they can’t take your phone and your SIM card. Oh they can, and they did at LAX, at London Heathrow.

Years after shocking everyone, Griffin returned to entertainment, directing his own movie and going on a comedy tour. Of course, she is aware that people will never stop thinking about what she has done in the past. I’m very much aware that I’m tied to this photo for the rest of my life, Griffin said during a with Variety. People confront me in the street. They think I am ISIS. And then it gets funny.

Despite everything she had been through in the wake of the severed head tweet, Griffin also recently decided to relive the controversy once again. In 2020, she retweeted the very photo that nearly ended her career following Trump’s continued false claims about the presidential election. The photo has since been retweeted more than 9,000 times.

