The PTI will win again the next legislative elections: FM Qureshi – Pakistan





Posted Jun 06, 2021 5:14 PM

Multan residents have shown their confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan: FM

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not only complete its current term, but would also win the 2023 elections based on its performance.

Addressing a ceremony, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking a number of initiatives for the country’s prosperity, but would not give the National Reconciliation Order (NRO) to the elements. corrupt.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has waged a relentless struggle in politics and shattered the hegemonic culture of the two-party system, which has prevailed in the country for many decades, he noted.

The FM said that even America and England had failed to break the two-party system, but President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) remained committed to his cause and proved it.

Once there was a time when no one was ready to take a PTI ticket, but Imran Khan continued his political journey and time later proved that there was a huge queue of candidates striving obtain PTI tickets to participate in the 2018 general election.

Paying a rich tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political struggle, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Imran Khan had laid the foundation for the party to bring real change to the country by curbing the threat of corruption.

Imran Khan is committed to ending corruption and holding the mafias accountable, Qureshi noted.

Qureshi said the outgoing government would not only complete its term, but the 2023 election results would also be in favor of the PTI.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said he gained immense respect and felt honored when the doors of Khana Kaa’ba were opened to him three times, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that during the preparation of the PTI party manifesto, he personally asked Imran Khan that there be a separate province for the deprived areas of southern Punjab on the basis of devolution of power.

“Imran Khan agreed with my position and included the term to make South Punjab a separate province in the party manifesto,” Qureshi added.

He said only 17% of the budget had been spent in southern Punjab in the past despite major sanitation, drinking water and other issues.

Qureshi said he had no problem with the metro bus service, but the focus should be on the fundamental issues in that region, as PML (N) had power in Punjab.

He said that Punjab’s finance minister, Hashim Jawan Bakhat, told him that in accordance with the directives of the chief Punjab minister, a separate annual development program would be drawn up for the southern Punjab, through which the funds could not. be transferred to other districts.

He said southern Punjab has not been officially established so far due to the lack of a two-thirds majority in the assembly.

The minister said that however, Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone for the South Punjab Secretariat, which was good news for all.

He said that the establishment of southern Punjab would not only strengthen federal power, but also bring changes in the lives of the people and this would be proven in the future.

He said the province of South Punjab would be established at all costs, adding that any obstacles raised by some spoilers to stop its creation would be thwarted.

He praised the tireless efforts of Minister of State for Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar for the development of South Punjab.

FM Qureshi also praised the role of the media for the development of South Punjab and urged them to play their role in making the voice heard for the establishment of a separate province.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister of State for Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar congratulated FM Qureshi on his fight for Israel’s ceasefire on Palestine. He said Pakistan’s role was recognized by the international community.

He said Pakistan’s foreign policy sucked before the PTI government and the country was heading towards isolation, but the way FM Qureshi began to represent Pakistan to the world under Prime Minister Imran Khan was commendable.

He said the current government has brought maximum relief to farmers and added that the next few years will be the years of prosperity, progress and development.

Advisor to the Chief Minister for Transport, Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, also spoke on the occasion, while District President Khalid Javed Warraich and others were also present.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos