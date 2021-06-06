No cabinet reshuffle for the moment, no break between Modi and Adityanath





Refuting discussions about a possible change in the state’s chief ministry and BJP leadership, Uttar Pradesh party official Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday denied reports of a possible expansion of the state. state cabinet and said that even though there were vacancies in the cabinet, it is the head Minister Yogi Adityanath has the prerogative to fill them as and when he wants. Singh also refuted reports of an alleged rift between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath, describing the CM as the most competent person to make the Prime Minister’s dream come true. Singh’s remarks came after his meeting with Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow earlier today, fueling speculation about a possible Cabinet reshuffle. He called his visit to Raj Bhavan a courtesy, however, saying he had not met the governor after taking charge of the UP. Jahan tak sarkar aur sangathan ka sawaal hai, desh mein sabse majboot sangathan Uttar pradesh mein BJP ki hai. Aur sabse jyada lokpriya sarkar Uttar Pradesh ki sarkar hai (Regarding state organization and government, the UP unit of BJP is the strongest in the country and the government of Uttar Pradesh is the most popular Singh told the media, calling reports of the likely changes in party or government leadership in UP as a figment of the imagination. It is the fruit of the imagination. No question arises, he said. He also met the head of state of the BJP, Swatantra Dev Singh. Later that day, Singh met with Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit and called the visit a courtesy visit. On the issue of a possible cabinet reshuffle, Singh said: Some positions are vacant and the chief minister would make a decision at the appropriate time, but as of today the organization and government are functioning very well.

No expansion will take place now. Everyone is focused on electing the presidents of the zila panchayat. When that happens, it will be known, he added. Singh also dismissed reports of the alleged rift between Modi and Adityanath. If you look at the newspapers, you will see that Modi-ji was the first to greet Yogi-Ji (on his birthday). In fact, we are of the opinion that Yogi-ji is the most competent person to make Modi-ji’s dreams come true, he said. Three days ago, top BJP leaders, including BL Party National Secretary General Santosh and Radha Mohan Singh, held meetings with party leaders as well as Chief Minister Adityanath. They also held one-on-one meetings with ministers, fueling speculation about a possible change of leadership in the state ahead of state assembly elections slated for next year. Singh, meanwhile, denied the party’s performance in the state’s recently concluded panchayat elections, and said the BJP managed to win more than 2,000 of the 3,000 contested positions. He also claimed that most of the BJP candidates would win the elections for the post of president of the zila panchayat. It can be mentioned that while direct elections for the positions of zila panchayat, members of kshetra panchayat as well as gram pradhans have taken place, indirect elections for the positions of 75 presidents of zila panchayat are still scheduled. The presidents will be elected by the members of the zila panchayat. With PTI inputs

