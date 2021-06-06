Donald Trump’s Facebook Ban Is Proportionate And Fair, Says Company Vice President | Associated press





Facebook Inc.’s two-year ban on Donald Trump is designed to be fair, proportionate and above politics regardless of complaints from former presidents, senior company official said .

Trump called the decision unfair during a speech to Republicans in North Carolina on Saturday. He alleged that the world’s largest social media company was silencing the voices of a much more powerful and much larger group.

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, reacted on Sunday, saying the former president used the company’s apps and services to instigate and praise the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on the 6th. January and disrupted President Joe’s certification of his electoral defeat. Biden.

Our job is not to make decisions based on which side of the political aisle will most agree or disagree with us, but simply to do so in a fair, transparent and proportionate manner, Clegg, former Premier minister, told ABCs This Week.

Clegg announced on Friday that Trump would remain suspended from Facebook networks for at least two years and would only be reinstated in 2023 if the risk to public safety had diminished.

Facebook set the timeline after its independent Content Oversight Board criticized the former president’s initial indefinite suspension.

Trump, in a statement on Friday, used the decision to recycle unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud: Facebook’s move is an insult to the 75 million people who set a record, as well as many others, who have voted for us in the 2020 rigged presidential election.

For Donald Trump, of course, we don’t expect him to welcome the move, Clegg said on ABC.

Asked about Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by fraud, Clegg said: Of course, we are taking action against disinformation.

Still, people don’t want Facebook to be some kind of truth police, he said.

