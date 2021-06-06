Does the name of ‘Jalan Layang MBZ’ conform to the rules?





Inauguration of the name of the Japek elevated toll road to MBZ Street or Cheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Street, Monday (13/4). Photo: Doc. Ministry of the PUPR The issue of the name of the land in Indonesia still does not appear to be fully resolved. Some places still use foreign names which do not comply with the PP No. 2 of 2021 on maintaining the name of the land which has been issued by the government, one of them is the designation of the toll road of Jakarta Cikampek Kite as Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (MBZ) kite route. As reported by kompas.com, the name MBZ has been registered as a substitute for the name of the Japek elevated toll road referring to the permit number of Minister PUPR BM.07.02-Mn / 635, dated April 8, 2021. The renaming of the Jakarta-Cikampek Elevated Toll Road (Japek or Jakarta-Cikampek II Elevated Toll Road to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (MBZ) Flyover is due to the diplomatic relations that existed between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for over 45 years. In the economic realm, the UAE is one of the biggest investors in Indonesia, both in infrastructure development and the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA). However, does this context comply with PP No. 2 Year 2021? Context of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Kite Route Designation (MBZ) From the appreciation and respect of the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Indonesia in the form of changing the name of Al Maarid Street to President Joko Widodo Street, which divides the National Exhibition Center from Abu Dhabi with the embassy area. The inauguration was carried out on October 19, 2020 by Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Board. Then, on April 12, 2021, the 36.4 kilometer elevated toll road section was renamed MBZ Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Elevated Toll Road. The inauguration of the name change took place in the presence of the Minister of State, the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), the Indonesian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and the Emirati Ambassador Arab Emirates in Indonesia. This good intention appears to be aimed at repaying the actions of the United Arab Emirates in the inauguration of President Joko Widodo Street as well as strengthening diplomatic relations between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates that have existed since 1976. Land naming principles Naming places in Indonesia, usually using Indonesian, as indicated in letter a of article 3 of PP No. 2 of 2021, which states that topographic names must conform to the principles of topographic names, one of which is uses Indonesian. Foreign languages, for example English, can be used to name a place. However, not all places can use foreign languages. Certain conditions must be met, in particular the fact of having historical, cultural, customary or religious values. Names such as Fort Vredeburg in Yogyakarta, Fort Vastenberg in Surakarta or Fort Duurstede in Moluccas recall the history of resistance against the Dutch in these towns. Geospatial Information Agency (BIG) Participatory Place Names and Geospatial Information Verification Coordinator Harry Ferdiansyah said that in fact, naming a place should be thought through and done with care. In addition to the technical and economic aspects, the naming process must respect and pay attention to many factors attached to the object to be named. Call it the historical aspect, is there a name that has ever been pinned down or known to the object. If there has never been a name on the topographic object in question, then one must pay attention to other aspects, such as the social position of the object, for example, is there a word local which can be used as the name of the object, or if you want to be named using the name of a person, it is necessary to research if there are any community leaders, customs or history that can represent the area where the object is located. With careful process, the naming process not only fulfills the technical aspect to provide the identity, or only the economic aspect (for example to popularize the object so that it becomes a certain economic potential), but respects also nature, society and culture. So that the local and national identity is not eroded, as well as the collective memory which is immortalized as a symbol / representative of the area where the topographic object is located. Back to the path that was built by the government The name of the MBZ flyover invites controversy in various circles. It is possible that the Indonesian people think that there are still many Indonesian syllables that have common sense and many names of Indonesian heroes who contributed to the nation. The same was expressed by Multamia RMT Lauder, professor of geolinguistics at the University of Indonesia and president of the Indonesian toponymic community. He declared that the name of the MBZ flyover did not comply with international agreements, moreover it did not comply with the principles of naming topographic elements set out in Law No. 24/2009 and PP No. 2/2021 , both of which were signed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia. The tendency to ignore the messages behind names seems to be very common. In fact, when a name is formed (especially from previous generations) one has to consider a larger dimension, not only the beauty of the name, but the social, cultural and even disastrous aspects are often inserted in the name of a location. This situation is conveyed further into the administration of government today. Licensing, investment and economic progress seem to be the main benchmarks when turning the wheel of life. The government has done a good job in publishing the PP number 2 of 2021 in order to better regulate the naming of the land. A well-organized naming of the land will preserve the identity of the nation, especially the Indonesian language and intangible heritage in the form of a name. Geospatial Information Agency Public Relations

