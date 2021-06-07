Trump says he ‘can’t believe’ some blue states voted Democratic





The 2020 electoral map reflected a familiar dichotomy in American politics as Democratic “blue” states like California and New York voted overwhelmingly for Joe Biden, Republican “red” states like Alabama and Idaho were firmly in it. President Donald Trump’s column.

However, during Trump’s speech at the North Carolina GOP Convention on Saturday, he seemed in disbelief that liberal-leaning states would have rejected his conservative platform in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Raising the issue of funding police services, which Biden and most Democrats in Congress oppose, Trump refuted the concept that voters could side with the center-left candidates.

The former president also questioned the idea of ​​the country being evenly divided, despite a Senate divided into 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans and a House tightly controlled by Democrats, as well as swing states like Georgia and the United States. Wisconsin who were ruled margins in last year’s election.

“Their policies are terrible,” he said. “There’s no way they’re going 50-50. Who the hell wants to fund the police? Look what happens where they fund the police. The crime rate is going up. The politics are so bad.… But I don’t think it’s 50-50 because our country is not there. “

He added: “I think a lot of these elections where they [Democrats] always seem to have an advantage, I don’t think so. I can’t believe some of these states are blue. I know these people. They are smart people. They love me because they love what I represent. They are not in these things. Something is happening and we have to be very, very careful with our electoral process. “

In the 2020 presidential election, Biden won with 306 Electoral College votes, versus 232 electoral votes for Trump. Biden also got 51 percent of the popular vote compared to Trump’s 47 percent percent.

Trump, who for months pushed debunked conspiracy theories about his electoral defeat, influenced a wave of GOP-led election laws that sought to impose restrictive election measures across the country.

In his speech, he continued to reject the fact that a majority of voters in many states would not approve of his policies, instead questioning the validity of the results.

“I don’t believe we are a 50-50 nation where these states are evenly divided,” he said. “They cannot be divided. These are corrupt elections, maybe. And we cannot allow this to continue.”

Despite Trump’s continued outcry, voter fraud is incredibly rare in the United States.

