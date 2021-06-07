A carbon tax at borders is the best way to ensure a comprehensive approach to climate change

When Virginia Woolf stayed at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, for seven weeks in 1905, the sight of Godrevy’s Lighthouse inspired one of her most famous novels. As G7 leaders gather this week in this same seaside resort, will they too be inspired by the sight?

One of the biggest challenges these leaders face is climate change. And now is the time for the Prime Minister to push for a breakthrough.

At the Second World Climate Conference, held in Geneva in November 1990, Margaret Thatcher made a clear appeal. The danger of global warming, she said, is still invisible, but real enough that we make changes and sacrifices, so that we don’t live at the expense of future generations. Our ability to come together to stop or limit the damage to the global environment will perhaps be the greatest test of how well we can act as a global community.

How prophetic these words turned out. More than 30 years have passed since the Earth Summit in June 1992 adopted the United Nations Convention on Climate Change. This event was followed by a succession of international meetings which failed to adequately address the problem.

The sad record was, at least in part, redeemed when the nations of the world adopted the Paris Agreement in 2015. This agreement clearly set the goal of limiting the increase in global temperature to no more than 2C and hopefully no more than 1.5C on industrial pre-levels.

But the Paris Agreement is already over five years old and all the evidence is that on the current emissions trajectory, the world is heading for a global temperature rise of at least 3 ° C.

What went wrong? A key issue is that of resources. The world has clearly not kept the promise made in Paris of $ 100 billion ($ 71 billion) per year to enable developing countries to make the necessary transitions. However, we believe that the G7 summit can rediscover the spirit of Paris and prepare the ground for an even more successful meeting in Glasgow, during the COP26, in November.

To do this, it must begin by accepting that global problems require global solutions. The way forward to break the current deadlock is for G7 leaders to make a clear and unambiguous statement in favor of carbon tariffs (CBTs).

In our opinion, the logic of CBT is inescapable. Why should countries impose carbon reduction obligations on their own industries and manufacturers only to have their efforts undermined by imports from countries where it is cheaper to pollute?

A CBT can protect a country’s domestic manufacturers, while also motivating them to adhere to green regulations. This may therefore lead to a rebalancing against importers from countries with more lax environmental standards. It can also improve national support for climate change policies by ensuring local industry buy-in to deeper decarbonization policies.

Properly managed, a CBT can also help generate support at the level of individual consumers who are always and rightly aware of the pressure on the household budget. Imagine, for example, if the proceeds of such a tax were mortgaged to help pay for the proposed phase-out of gas boilers. What a different political environment we might have.

The international dimension is just as important. The funds generated by cash-based transfers can and should be used not only to achieve transformation of national economies, but also to help developing countries, often the hardest hit by climate change, to implement their own programs. reduction in carbon emissions.

Yes, there are technical difficulties to be resolved. Which countries and industries should be covered and on what basis? How do we measure emissions and how can we prevent cheating? How do you determine the equivalence between the systems? We believe that CBTs are compatible with the provisions of the World Trade Organization, but if there are challenges they need to be resolved and the UK, which chairs both the G7 and COP26, should show the way. A commitment to this effect in the final Carbis Bay press release would be useful.

The pandemic has shown that we can successfully tackle great challenges when needed. It is time for Global Britain to lead the way.

Dr Liam Fox is the former Secretary of State for International Trade. Stanley Johnson is International Ambassador of the Conservative Environment Network