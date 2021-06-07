Maldivian model cannot work in Lakshadweep: ex-bureaucrats write to Prime Minister Modi on ‘worrying’ developments | Latest India News





Expressing concerns about the latest developments in Lakshadweep Union Territory, a group of 93 former officials wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to point out three issues regarding the three proposed regulations, the drafts of which were recently presented by the administrator Praful Patel, which led to a massive backlash. The developments are worrying as they “constitute an attack on the very fabric of Lakshadweep’s society, economy and landscape as if the islands were just real property for tourists and tourism investors from the outside world.” , indicates the letter. Understanding Lakshadweep’s Discontent: An Explanator Former National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon, Former CEO of Prasar Bharati Jawhar Sircar, Former Foreign Secretary Sujatha Singh, Former Advisor to Prime Minister TKA Nair and Former Chief Commissioner for information Wajahat Habibullah are among the 93 signatories, the PTI news agency reported. “These drafts were presented without local consultation and are currently being submitted to the Indian government’s Home Office for necessary approvals,” said the letter, written by former officials under the auspices of the Constitutional Steering Group (CCG). . A copy of the letter was shared with Interior Minister Amit Shah and Environment, Forestry and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar. The regulations of the Lakshadweep Development Authority reflect a land and tourism development model that includes resorts, hotels and waterfronts on the “Maldives model”, without taking into account the differences between the two groups of islands in terms of size, population, number of islands and their extent, depending on the letter. . The Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation, if passed, will prohibit the slaughter of cattle and prohibit the consumption, storage, transportation or sale of cattle meat in an island environment where there are inherent limitations to the development of animal husbandry, the letter said, stressing that such a ban does not exist in the northeast and Kerala. The changes proposed by the Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation, 2021 for the Gram Panchayat Elections that will disqualify candidates with more than two children from the Gram Panchayat candidate seats have also been proposed without any local consultation or without taking into account local sensitivities, a- he declared. Each of these measures does not smell of development but of foreign and arbitrary policy making, in violation of established practices that respect Lakshadweep’s environment and society, according to the letter. (With PTI inputs)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos