Statement by Nyong Anies Bae, how Jokowi supporters reject the three-term presidential speech





DRAWING. The community, on behalf of badminton athlete Solo Raya, has declared their support for Anies Baswedan as a presidential candidate.

Journalist: Barly haliem | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA. As the speech on a three-term presidential term continued, the community, on behalf of badminton athlete Solo Raya, declared their support for Anies Baswedan as a presidential candidate. Anies is considered the right person to replace President Joko Widodo until the 2024 election. He is not arrogant, wants to speak to the public, said Agung Wahyudi, one of the declarants, in a written statement received by KONTAN , Saturday (4/6). Agung, who is also a coach at PB Kirun Jaya Solo, added that Anies visited badminton athlete Solo Raya during his training in April 2021. When he came here he encouraged us, especially young players, to excel, ”said Agung. Interestingly, the statement of support that took place on Saturday June 4, 2021, was located at the Billy Beras Badminton Gymnasium in Masaran, Sragen, Central Java, owned by rice entrepreneur Billy Haryanto. Previously, at the same location, Billy declared the victory of candidate Anies 2024 Joglo in April 2021. Read also: Four consecutive years winning the WTP opinion of the BPK, this is the strategy of Anies Baswedan strategi For the record, so far Billy has been known as one of Jokowi’s fanatical supporters in the 2014 and 2019 elections. The location of his sports facilities in Sragen was also behind Jokowi’s victory in the election. of the last two elections. Well, said Billy, he is currently backing Anies as a presidential candidate for 2024. He has also cleared his location as the location for Anies declaration of support. Everything is really spontaneous. But I support him, said KONTAN, Sunday (5/6). How to dismiss a three-term president He stressed that the choice of attitude was also a form of rejection of the discourse on the three-term presidential term. Of course, recently the idea of ​​extending the president’s term to three terms has been raised. The idea was put forward by a number of politicians and supporters of President Joko Widodo. Moreover, there are still people who agree with the idea of ​​a three-term presidential term. The results of a survey of a number of research institutes show that some respondents support President Jokowi as president for three terms. Although it is in the minority, this gap is still used to continue to deploy the idea of ​​a three-term presidential term. On this basis, whatever the form, the extension of three presidential terms must be rejected. Not good. We must learn from the Suharto era, he stressed. The vice president of the Jakarta Rice and Flour Milling Entrepreneurs Association (Perpadi) said that too long power is likely to trigger resistance and unrest from below. I say frankly like that because Pak Jokowi is a good person. Don’t let Mr. Jokowi be elites of the jlomprongake party (deceived and sacrificed), Billy said. He then reminded him that the idea of ​​a three-term president was to undermine the struggle for reform of 1998. It was useless until 1998 to overthrow Suharto. So don’t let this happen again. The tragedy of 1998 was very, very expensive, he said. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Barly Haliem

Publisher: Khomarul Hidayat

