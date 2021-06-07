Trump calls for $ 10 trillion in compensation from Beijing – the New Indian Express





By ANI

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) called on America and all nations to demand reparations from China due to the damage caused by COVID-19.

Speaking at the North Carolina Republican Convention, Trump said, “The time has come for America and the world to demand reparations and accountability from the Chinese Communist Party. We should all say with one voice that China must pay. They have to pay.

He also stressed that the United States should immediately take action to impose a 100% tariff on all Chinese products, which may prevent them from withdrawing their army and bringing many companies back to the United States. The former US president also said he had excellent relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping until the “Chinese virus”. He also said that China doesn’t care much about current President Joe Biden.

“In addition, all nations should work together to present China with a bill of at least 10 trillion dollars to compensate for the damage they have caused and that is a very small number, the damage is much greater. As a first step, all countries should collectively cancel any debt they owe China as a down payment on reparations, ”he said at the convention.

“The nations of the world should no longer owe money to China. China has destroyed so many nations … China should owe money to the nations of the world … These nations have been destroyed,” he said added Trump.

Trump also criticized the Biden administration for being “timid” and “corrupt,” accusing it of shutting down the investigation into the origins of COVID-19 earlier. “Joe Biden and his family took millions of dollars from the CCP. They bought it, they smelly lied to American voters… the big tech media and the fake media didn’t want to talk about it,” a- he declared.

Searching the home of White House senior medical adviser Anthony Fauci, he said: “Fauci said forcefully at first ‘no masks’, remember? No masks, then he went into the masks then he became a radical masker… but maybe Fauci was never more wrong than when he denied the virus and where it came from. “

It comes amid renewed interest in the origins of the virus. A explosive new study has found that Chinese scientists created the virus in a laboratory in Wuhan, then tried to cover their tracks by reverse engineering versions of the virus to make it look like it evolved naturally to from bats.

Earlier this month, a Wall Street Journal report said three researchers from the Chinese Institute of Virology in Wuhan requested hospital treatment after falling ill in November 2019, a month before Beijing reported the first patient. with COVID-like symptoms.

