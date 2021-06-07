Captain Queeg leaves Mar-a-Lago and NJ | Letters





You might be right, I might be crazy. But maybe he is a fool you are looking for, sang Billy Joel in 1980. Back then he didn’t mean Donald Trump, but the Republican Party is now unmistakably crazy and has surely found their fool.

Trumpers, it’s finally time to embrace reality. Take the next flight to planet Earth and let Trump go. He has become pathetically like the neurotic and obsessed Captain Queeg that Humprey Bogart played in The Caine Mutiny.

You can just imagine Trump in Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster nervously rolling the metal balls in his hand like Queeg did, while fantasizing that hell would be restored as president by August. And just as Queeg’s paranoid and delusional behavior was a threat to his ship, Trump’s behavior continues to be a grave danger to our country.

Wasn’t an insurgency against our democracy with multiple deaths enough? Now Republicans are so afraid of the January 6 truth that they couldn’t handle a commission confirming what Americans saw with their own eyes.

It doesn’t help that you have others like disgraced and pardoned former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn encouraging coups and sedition, while Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and Mike My Pillow Guy Lindell is talking nonsense about Trump reinstatement. Don’t they have sane friends who can provide them with advice or intervention?

This is a recording: Trump lost! He lost the popular vote twice. His approval percentage as president never came out of the 40s. President Joe Bidens was in the 50s and 60s.

The majority of Americans didn’t want Trump, and they spoke up. All the deranged and wacky conspiracy theories are not going to make a difference.

To Trump Cultists: As Cher screamed as she tried to make sense of Nicolas Cage in Moonstruck: Get out of here!

Mark Praetzel, Mullica Hill

Forget about progress if obstruction rule persists

In 2016, Donald Trump ran for president to make America great again by bringing the country back to the 1950s when things were going well for middle-class whites. At the time, the greatest generation that won World War II agreed that it would take high taxes on the rich and big business to pay off war debt and build a great country.

It was done, and it made America great.

It’s hard to fathom exactly what Trump’s plan was other than having a cute slogan and selling a lot of red hats. He partnered with then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and implemented tax cuts that mainly benefited the rich and big business, while filling federal courts with favorable judges. to companies recommended by the Federalist Society funded by the donor class.

Last year, President Joe Biden ran on the Build Back Better slogan. He plans to raise taxes on the rich and big business to fund reconstruction and make America great again. Bidens’ problem is that he has to work with McConnell. He’s no longer the majority leader, but McConnell is armed with a filibuster rule requiring 60 votes to pass almost anything in the 100-seat Senate. He will use this rule to stop progress for ordinary Americans and make two-party politics impossible.

McConnell and most Republicans in Congress buy into Grover Norquists’ original American pledge for tax reform to never raise taxes for any reason. If Biden wants a successful presidency for the American people, he must use his bully chair to shame all the Democratic resistance fighters who oppose ending the current form of the filibuster rule, a tool that both sides use it as an excuse to do nothing.

Get rid of it. The obstruction has a racist history and is currently stopping the things Americans want to do.

Roy Lehman, Woolwich Township

