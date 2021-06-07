Donald Trump has put his pants back on (allegedly inside out) and is going back to his usual nonsense / LGBTQ nation





Donald J. TrumpPhoto: Shutterstock

Donald Trump returned to the public eye last night and showed how much he still controls the Republican Party.

Not even wearing his pants inside out, which Trump appeared to be doing, could lessen his grip on the party.

In a speech to the North Carolina Republican Party, Trump indulged in his usual rants against his enemies.

He called Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg a beauty for Trump’s two-year ban on the platform announced the day before his speech. He insisted his claims that China had deliberately triggered the coronavirus were true and said China should pay the world $ 10,000 billion in damages.

Most importantly, Trump continued to lie about the loss of the presidential election, insisting that our country is being destroyed before our very eyes, while praising the false audit now underway in Arizona. He insists his loss will be considered the crime of the century, although he did not specify which one.

But the key point of Trump’s 90-minute soliloquy was his signature apocalyptic language and his ability to turn reality around.

Are not going to have a country if you don’t have electoral integrity, and if you don’t have strong borders, our country can be run like a dictatorship and that’s what they would like to do, said Trump.

They want to silence you. They want to silence your voice. Remember, I am not the one trying to undermine American democracy. I’m the one trying to save him.

Of course, it was Trump who used this presidency to reward his friends and punish his enemies in a way that would make any tin dictator proud. Trump wanted to turn the Justice Department into a sort of mafia law firm meant to protect his family.

But Trump supporters don’t care. They care to ensure that they can preserve their vision of America as a right-wing, conservative white Christian nation. The fact that most Americans disagree with this point of view only ignites them.

Having their rights protected is not enough. They want to deprive others of their rights so that opinions prevail. Hence the efforts to suppress Republican voters across the country and the anti-trans measures designed to reassure conservatives that they can legislate on LGBTQ people.

What Trump did not mention in his speech is his delusional belief that he will be reinstated as president in August. Apparently, Trump’s pals are so far removed from reality that the ex-president believes the election will somehow be called off and Joe Biden will leave the White House so Trump can return.

At this point, however, Trump is almost irrelevant. Republicans worry that the president is weighing on their chances of a midterm election, but they don’t seem to recognize that their party’s base is now made up of people who want what Trump served.

Republicans may not need Trump, but they need Trumpism. This is the future on which the party has bet.

Meanwhile, the best part of Trump’s comeback to the public was the speculation about his pants.

Fact-checking site Snopes insists Trump was wearing his pants the right way. As Trump might say, a lot of people say otherwise.

One day you’re President of the United States, the next day you’re just a guy who wears his pants inside out so he can piss off the flies pic.twitter.com/ExLQFRwEUS

James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 6, 2021







