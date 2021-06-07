Boris Johnson faces rebellion from Tory MPs





More than 30 MPs, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, have publicly pledged to vote in favor of a Mitchell amendment to the Advanced Research and Innovation Agency (Aria) bill if it is selected by Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the president, in the Commons on Monday. Some rebel Tory MPs, led by former Aid Secretary Andrew Mitchell, are trying to force ministers to raise the figure from 0.5% to 0.7% of GDP. The unusual amendment, if supported by the House of Commons, would force the government to restore $ 4 billion in aid spending through Aria. This particular bill was chosen for the Mitchell Amendment because there were only five spending bills in the Queens Speech in recent months and four only come to Parliament in the winter. However, even if it ends the rebellion over international aid, the government will face repeated defeats in the House of Lords on the issue. If you promise something in a manifesto, you should think very, very carefully about breaking that promise. The government and every member of parliament pledged in the last election just 18 months ago that we would deliver on the commitment to the world’s poorest people to spend 0.7% of our gross national income on development and aid, Mitchell told the FT. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not been beaten in a vote in the House of Commons since winning the last general election in December 2019, giving him a majority of over 80. While 30 rebels would not be enough not to defeat the government, other sympathetic MPs have withheld their names to prevent whips from exerting last-minute pressure on them, according to colleagues. Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign affairs select committee, said he was cautiously optimistic that the rebels had enough numbers. The government broke that promise, broke that promise, and failed to bring it to the House of Commons … if you promise something in a manifesto, you should think very, very carefully about breaking that promise. Taking a step back during a pandemic and at the dawn of a new era of multilateralism is an act of diplomatic self-harm, not to mention the deadly consequences for the poorest people in the most fragile nations on Earth, he said. he writes in the Guardian. After reducing our aid this year, we need to guarantee our return to 0.7% as soon as possible. David Davis, former Brexit secretary, said there was a moral and practical argument for restoring Britain’s aid pledge, which was in the 2019 election manifesto. He told Sky News: We need to look at how some aid is being cut in places like Syria, where we know the war has claimed thousands of lives and left millions displaced, or in Lebanon, where they are hosting a displaced population which may represent up to a quarter … of their own population. News Business Highlights Boris Johnson faces rebellion from Tory MPs

