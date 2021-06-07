Mike Lindell concedes Trump may not be reinstated by August as announced | Washington Examiner





MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is no longer reassuring supporters that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated by the end of August.

In recent days, the businessman has conceded that his dubious strategy to overturn the election, based on what he claims is compelling evidence of fraud brought to the Supreme Court, may take longer than previously announced.

Lindell told a crowd at a rally in County Antrim, Mich. On Saturday that her prediction for August was “that I have hope,” later adding: “I could be out in a month or so, I don’t know. ” Lindell also said he still hopes to take his case to the High Court in July.

This follows an interview with the Daily Beast last week in which he described his repeated assurances that the eighth month of the year would be when Trump replaces President Joe Biden in the Oval Office as “subjective.” He also admitted: “I don’t know if it will be that month.”

THE FIGHT AGAINST DISCOVERY SHOTS IN THE 2020 ELECTORAL FRAUD TRIAL IN MICHIGAN COUNTY OF ANTRIM

For weeks Lindell made headlines for saying Trump would return to the White House in August and even defended the choice that month.

“I wouldn’t be here doing this if it wasn’t 100% real,” Lindell told former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on his podcast in April. “We have three ways to defeat this election.… I still stick to August of this year. That’s my opinion.”

Last week, the media was saturated with information that Trump himself was discussing the prospect of reinstatement in August with people in his orbit. Lindell told the Daily Beast he wasn’t “sure” but guessed “if Trump says August, it’s probably because he heard me say it publicly.”

Jason Miller, a top Trump advisor and spokesperson, told Newsmax that was “not true” when asked to comment on “the story” that Trump would be reinstated in August. And Lara Trump, who is married to Donald Trump’s son Eric, appeared on Fox News Thursday and questioned Trump had spoken about his reinstatement, although she did not rule out the possibility.

“As far as I know, Donald Trump is not expected to be in the White House in August. Maybe there is something I don’t know,” she said, adding that ‘one explanation might be “a lot of people get a little bit worked out about something just because there maybe wasn’t enough hindsight on the Republican side.”

Dozens of electoral fraud lawsuits across the country have been dismissed by the courts. The Supreme Court dismissed the last of Trump’s election challenges in March. Federal and state election officials insisted that there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 competition. Trump’s own cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency released a statement in November that the he November 3 election was “the safest in American history.”

Still, Lindell, who is engaged in a high dollar value legal war with voting machine companies in 2020 election trials (which he says are separate from his company in the Supreme Court), insisted on Saturday in the Michigan that there was still a “royal flush in a game of poker.” At the end of his speech, after admitting that August may have been too optimistic, he left the audience with this message: “The elections are going to be called off, and Donald Trump will be your president this year.”

