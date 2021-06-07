China loses propaganda war in Europe EJINSIGHT

China has launched a diplomatic offensive to win the hearts and minds of European governments and peoples and save the Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI) it signed last December after seven years of negotiations.

Last week, foreign ministers from three European Union (EU) countries, Ireland, Poland and Hungary were invited to Guiyang to meet with Wang Yi, their Chinese counterpart. The visits provided a platform for dialogue on the common interests of China and European countries in various fields and an opportunity to build mutual trust, the China Daily said in a June 1 editorial.

Last Monday, President Xi Jinping told the Politburo in Beijing: We must make friends, unite and win the majority and constantly expand the circle of friends in international opinion.

This is the closest time for Xi to admit that China is losing the propaganda war, especially in Europe.

The most controversial points are Xinjiang and Hong Kong. Beijing and the EU present two totally contradictory narratives. Beijing says its policies are necessary to fight terrorism and preserve national security against foreign interference.

But a majority of governments and European citizens do not believe the Beijing story.

On June 4, a Uyghur court in London opened an independent investigation to examine allegations of human rights abuses and allegations of genocide in Xinjiang. Beijing is not participating and has denounced the investigation as neither legal nor credible.

It was the tit-for-tat sanctions against Xinjiang that led to the suspension of the votes necessary for the implementation of the CAI. China’s sanctions include members of the European Parliament, who must approve the deal.

On Hong Kong, Europeans must choose between the official account of Beijing and that presented by exiles, lawyers and NGOs in Hong Kong. The majority chose the second – the protests were a mass movement of Hong Kong people and outside parties played only a secondary role.

China’s case is not helped by its diplomats acting like wolf warriors. In March, Lu Shaye, his ambassador to Paris, called French academic Antoine Bondaz a little thug, an ideological troll and a mad hyena. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian summoned Lu for a reprimand. “The words of the Chinese Embassy in France and their actions against elected officials, researchers and diplomats in the EU are not acceptable,” he said.

Le Drian said that over the past 18 months they have witnessed a real hardening of the Chinese political system, which has returned to the basics of communism. As a result, the issue of system competition has become more intense. For the first time since Tiananmen in 1989, we were led to take sanctions, linked to the hardening of policies towards Hong Kong, then the Uyghurs, he said.

In the pre-Xi era, before 2012, Chinese diplomats would have expressed their point of view clearly but not so provocatively. This pleases their bosses in Beijing but alienates the European public.

Beijing’s most powerful ally in the EU is Viktor Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister, who often votes on China’s side in important decisions.

But even there, opposition grew against his plan to allow Fudan University to build a satellite campus in Budapest, the capital. The city government has named four streets in honor of Free Hong Kong, the Uyghur martyrs, the Dalai Lama and Bishop Xie Shiguang, a Catholic bishop repeatedly imprisoned by the government.

Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony strongly opposes the campus, saying it serves the interests of the Chinese Communist Party and details of the $ 1.5 billion loan and construction details are under wraps. Orban has promised to continue supporting the project.

On Saturday, thousands of Hungarians marched through Budapest to protest the proposed campus. They said the funds should be used to improve their own universities instead of building a Chinese one. They carried banners saying treason and supporting the Uyghurs.

Another negative point for Beijing, the retirement in September of German Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in power. She is the most China-friendly EU leader. She has visited the country 12 times, more than any other Western leader, each time with a large business delegation.

Her support is one of the main reasons why German investment in China is higher than that of any other country in the EU, and she was one of the main architects of CAI.

In May, Guangzhou’s Nanfeng Chuang () magazine published a cover story praising Merkel and her accomplishments at home and abroad. He said that during her tenure, Sino-German trade and investment ties have deepened, showing how important she sees the Chinese market as.

She believes that only if the two countries develop rapidly together will Europe be able to withstand the pressure of globalization, he said.

A report released in April by the German Foreign Ministry said: China was Germany’s most important trading partner for goods in 2020, with a trade volume of more than € 212 billion. China views Germany both economically and politically as a key partner in Europe. Germany advocates substantial and reciprocal relations between the EU and China, as well as increased unity of the EU towards China.

Merkel’s retirement means Beijing will lose an important ally at the policy-makers table in Brussels.

Wu Qiang, analyst in Beijing, said China faced the worst international isolation since reform and opening up in the late 1970s.

