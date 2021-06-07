From plate to plow | Seven years of the Modi government: well-being rather than growth

One of the key economic parameters is GDP growth.

The government led by Narendra Modi spent seven years in power. It faces headwinds on the political-economic front, thanks to the second wave of Covid-19 and below-expected performance in state assembly elections. Still, it’s time to look back and reflect on its performance on socio-economic parameters over the past seven years. We also compare and see how he fared towards the first seven years of the UPA (2004-05 to 2010-11) under Manmohan Singh.

One of the key economic parameters is GDP growth. The attached graph shows that the average annual growth rate of GDP under the Modi government has so far only been 4.8%, compared to 8.4% in the first seven years of the Singh government. Even excluding 2020-21 (FY21) due to Covid-19, the six-year average stands at 6.8%, well below the Singh Index. Clearly, at this rate, the dream of a $ 5,000 billion economy by FY25 is not achievable.

However, the Modi government fared better on the inflation front, with the CPI rising 4.8% annually compared to 7.8% in the first seven years of the Singh government. In addition, on the foreign exchange front, the former did better, with foreign exchange reserves falling from $ 313 billion on May 23, 2014 to $ 593 billion on May 21, 2021.

On the food and agriculture front, which affects the largest segment of the population, the two governments have recorded an average annual growth of 3.5% in agricultural GDP in their respective first seven years. However, the Modi government broke all records for food and fertilizer subsidies in FY21, which touched Rs 6.52 lakh crore (38.5% of all government revenue Union, according to CGA). It has also accumulated grain stocks exceeding 100 million tonnes by the end of May 2021. This reflects the great ineffectiveness of India’s grain management system, and Prime Minister Modi has been reluctant to reform this sector. On the agricultural export front, the Modi government has performed poorly in seven years, it could not exceed the 43 billion dollars reached in fiscal 2014. With agricultural exports slowing down and farm incomes low, the dream of doubling the real incomes of farmers by FY 23 may remain a pipe dream.

On the infrastructure front, the Modi government has done better than the UPA. Electricity production is 78% higher and road construction 30% higher per year. In the social sector, critical for those at the bottom of the economic pyramid, we have retained three key indicators to assess the performance of the Modi government vis-à-vis the Singh government: (a) the average annual person-days generated under MGNREGA in the first five years of the program launched by the UPA (FY07 to FY11), which was 200 crore, improving under the Modi government to 230 crore; (b) the average annual number of houses completed under Indira Awaas Yojana and PM Awaas Yojana-Gramin, which increased from 21 lakhs to 30 lakhs per year; and (c) end open defecation (no open defecation, or ODF) which was 38.7% on October 2, 2014, and reached 100% on October 2, 2019, according to government records. It is indeed commendable; Prioritizing toilets to temples, the Modi government achieved ODF status which was not achieved even 67 years after independence.

Overall, it is clear that the Modi government has not performed well on the GDP front. But its record on the agro-GDP front is equal to the AUP, and on infrastructure and social protection programs, it is surely better. Arguably these numbers need to be normalized with, say, people below the poverty line or some other deflator, but I would still say that Modi’s government turned out to be more welfare-oriented than reformist. . How long this welfare approach is sustainable without expanding the size of the GDP pie is an open question. We can only hope that once the Covid-19 is contained, the government can focus on growth policies and that India will rebound on a high growth trajectory. Surprisingly, even in the midst of this gloom, Sensex roared, despite RBI’s warning of a possible bubble. In the meantime, policymakers need to stimulate demand, support MSMEs, and invest more in health and agro-infrastructure and value chains in rural areas for the remainder of the Modi rule. Only then can they hope to sustainably increase productive employment and the incomes of more people.

The author is a professor at the Infosys Chair for Agriculture, ICRIER