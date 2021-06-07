Back on stage, Donald Trump broadcasts plots and flirts with the 2024 race





Former US President Donald Trump returned to the limelight on Saturday for his first speech in months, presenting next year’s midterm elections as a battle for America’s survival – but leaving his supporters guessing his own plans for 2024.

Trump applauded Republican supporters as he described the United States as being destroyed in front of our very eyes since being dismissed, and launched scathing criticism against his victorious rival, President Joe Biden.

America’s survival depends on our ability to elect Republicans at all levels, starting with midterms next year, Trump said. “We have to do it. We really have no choice. We will defend our freedoms.”

Trump described 2024, the year of the next presidential election, as “a year that I look forward to very much” – eliciting loud cheers from audiences in Greenville, North Carolina at the Republican Party convention of State.

Speaking to a sold-out crowd of around 1,250 for his first big speech since February, Trump, 74, seemed to lack much of the raw energy and enthusiasm he often brought to its loud and larger campaign rallies.

The verbal attacks on his favorite targets, including Biden’s border politics, China, “radical left Democrats” and “Critical Race Theory,” all sparked wild cheers.

In contrast, the crowd has remained largely silent during its claims of successfully combating Covid-19 and developing the vaccines that have helped quell the pandemic.

Banned from social media but no less influential among party loyalists, Trump has remained politically active since leaving the White House in January.

On Saturday, he rejected Facebook’s recent announcement that his ban would be two years for breaking its rules regarding the deadly attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

I’m not too interested in the fact that they can allow me to come back in two years… so unfair, he said.

Re-exposing his false claims that electoral fraud denied him a legitimate victory last year, he said that “there is no better example of Democrat and media corruption than the election hoax of 2020 … This election will go down as the crime of the century. If you think people don’t see it. People see it, “he told the crowd, which included at least one woman wearing a” Trump cap ” won “.

