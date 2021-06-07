Jokowi forms an investment working group, what are the tasks?





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi formed the working group on acceleration Investment chaired by Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia. The formation of this working group was determined by Jokowi by Presidential Decree (Kepres) number 11 of 2021. The working group officially functioned after Jokowi removed this policy on May 4, 2021. The working group has five tasks based on Presidential Decree No. 11 of 2021. The first is to ensure the realization of investments for each actor of domestic investment as well as for foreign investments that are interested and / or have obtained a business license; The second task is to quickly resolve the problems and obstacles (debottlenecking) for the business sectors that are constrained by business licenses as part of the investment. Third, to encourage the acceleration of business for sectors which have the characteristics of rapidly generating foreign exchange, generating jobs and developing regional / local economies; The fourth task is to accelerate the implementation of cooperation between investors and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. Finally, provide recommendations for administrative action to heads of ministries / institutions / authorities and provincial / district / municipal governments against officials / employees who hinder the implementation of the investment or who may increase the cost of the investment in Indonesia. Bahlil and the task force team are required to report on the implementation of their duties to President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. “At least once a month or at any time as needed,” the Cabinet Secretariat (Setkab) said on its official website on Saturday, June 5, 2021, citing the rules regarding this working group. In this working group, Bahlil Lahadalia accompanied by two vice-presidents. Firstly, Deputy Attorney General Setia Untung Arimuladi and Deputy Chief Commissioner General of the Indonesian National Police Gatot Eddy Pramnono. Then in the secretary’s chair was Dini Purwowo’s name. Dini is none other than the special staff of Jokowi who some time ago was appointed independent commissioner of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk or PGN. The Direct Investment Working Group reports to the President. Thus, Bahlil and his team are directly responsible for Jokowi.







