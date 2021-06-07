“The PM has cornered all the opposition” – Journal





LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said Prime Minister Imran Khan had cornered all opposition by pledging that no pillagers of public money would be saving.

Fearing the accountability process, PML-N leaders including Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif are on silent mode, he said.

Speaking at a press conference at the PID offices here on Sunday, Dr Gill complained about PML-N leaders being pushed against the wall at a time when they were supposed to be very active and criticize the government before the annual budget.

He said the PML-N had led this country to bankruptcy and now knew it would be held responsible for all the corruption and looting over the past three decades. Wherever the looters go, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be there to hold them accountable, he said.

Gill says Ali Zafars report on Tareen will be released in due course

Dr Gill said this government will do all it can to bring back the fugitives and those who plundered the national wealth in addition to ensuring that none of the wanted can escape the country. The wings of the corrupt have been cut off. They will remain free here but will not be able to fly (outside the country), he commented.

The prime minister’s spokesperson said the PTI government had revived agriculture and was now focusing on animal husbandry to ensure a better supply of milk and meat to the market.

Giving figures on the current account deficit, exports and foreign exchange reserves under the PML-N government and the incumbent PTI government, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said that the country’s economy is currently booming. while record petroleum products were sold in May. He said 1.692 million tonnes of petroleum products were sold in May, including 762,000 tonnes of diesel and 730,000 tonnes of gasoline. The media should ask the leaders of the PML-N which uses these petroleum products if the economy is not booming, Mr Gill asked.

The prime minister’s aide also blamed the previous Shehbaz Sharif government for focusing on subways, underpasses and flyovers and added that 13% of farmland had been converted to concrete as Lahore grew exponentially. horizontally. He said the water table in Lahores had dropped as the Ravi River turned into a sewage disposal pond.

In order to save Lahore, the Prime Minister decided to go ahead with the River Ravi Project, which was originally conceived in the 1950s and 1960s and was also under review during the General’s regime. Musharraf, he said. Dr Gill said the new town of Ravi will serve as Lahore’s lung.

The prime minister’s spokesman said the government of Punjab was working on master plans for the cities of the province and added that 100% of the works were completed in Multan, 95% in Faisalabad, 25% in Gujranwala and 15% each in Lahore and Rawalpindi. . He said master plans for intermediate cities and less populated secondary cities would also be incorporated into master plans for planned development and expansion.

Mr Gill also said the country’s GDP had reached 4.5%, while its GNP would reach around 7%.

In order to provide relief to farmers and consumers, he said the government wanted to balance the prices of basic commodities so that farmers were paid their dues and customers were not overcharged.

Responding to a question, Dr Gill said lawyer Ali Zafars’ report on the sugar scam was being prepared and would be made public in due course.

Posted in Dawn, June 7, 2021

