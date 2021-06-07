



As this photo of Trump taken at the rally points out, the former president’s pants appear to have an openable flap, or fly, across the front, indicating that he was in fact able to put on his pants correctly. Photo-Illustration: Melissa Sue Gerrits / Intelligence / Getty Images

As expected, former President Donald Trump said a lot of things Donald Trump would say when he returned to the political rally in North Carolina on Saturday. As expected, too, he was wearing pants and according to a new Snopes survey released on Sunday, he was not wearing them inside out.

While all of the public comments made by Trump tend to be controversial, and many critics of the former president are eternally willing to examine his actions, few would have expected a blurry video of the crotch of former bloggers hit the headlines this weekend. In the possibly falsified video, which circulated the internet on Saturday night, it was not clear whether or not Trump had a fly on the front of his pants. Without further evidence, some have come to the obvious conclusion that Trump had put his pants on inside out, without realizing it, had traveled from where he had put on his pants to the scene of a rally. politics in North Carolina without him or someone else noticing his pants. were upside down, or without having to try to use the bathroom, sit or try to use his pockets. Regardless, questions were asked, laughs erupted and #TrumpPants was trending on Twitter.

Others note it, but we can never share it enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants upside down. Take a close look and tell me I’m wrong.pic.twitter.com/sRsoJVfyf8

– Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) June 6, 2021

It’s possible that the folks who maintain this theory have taken further logical leaps and found more plausible reasons for him supposedly wearing his pants inside out. For example, Trump may have been wearing some sort of pull-on pants, designed for the GOP chief influencer in the wake of the sweatpants revival caused by the pandemic he mismanaged (and they will soon be in. sale, along with other Executive Time leisure clothing, of its Save America PAC). Maybe he flipped his pants backstage at the rally after dropping a Big Mac on his lap in the car. Maybe he wore his pants inside out to own the libs, somehow, or to distract us from his latest scandal. Perhaps he did it to symbolize the need to reverse the 2020 election results, or the need to now lead the country forward, while nations still fly back to when America was the great it needs to be again. Unfortunately, Intelligencer cannot confirm whether or not anyone considered these additional explanations for a fuzzy viral video featuring the groin of Donald Trump’s oversized pants, only that people on Twitter seemed to believe or wanted to believe that Trump was. an idiot big enough to put on his pants. back (and probably not because he’s secretly a huge Kriss Kross fan).

Since many people wonder if something on the internet is news so often, the reaction has become news overnight. TROUSERS ON THE ASS ON THE REAR!?! Looking like a no-fly zone made the headline of TMZ’s story post. While Donald Trump had a lot to say in his speech on Saturday night, his critics have instead chosen to focus on his appearance, mainly his supposedly inside-out pants, Russia Today observed.

Then, on Sunday afternoon, Snopes gave in to his readers’ requests and launched an investigation into the matter:

Snopes reviewed photographs taken at the event and posted by visual media company Getty Images which clearly show the former president on stage wearing pants with a front zipper and a video posted by C-SPAN of the 90-minute speech also showed the former president was wearing pants the wrong way.

After a follow-up investigation of about ten seconds, while briefly searching for a photo to use at the top of that same article, Intelligencer was able to confirm Snopess’s findings: Saturday was the night Trump finally became the former president who knows. certainly still how to put his pants straight.

Subscribe to the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about the politics, business and technology that shape our world.

Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email address, you agree to our terms and privacy notices and to receive email correspondence from us.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos