Center providing record funds for Sindh projects: Asad – Journal





KARACHI: Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar claimed on Sunday that the Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaf had spent so much money in Sindh that it was unprecedented in the history of the country.

However, he said the federal government spent money on the people of the province and did not transfer it to the provincial government.

He said this in an apparent reference to the recent letter from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shahs to Prime Minister Imran Khan in which the former complained about the federal government’s alleged bias towards Sindh on development projects.

The chief minister urged Prime Minister Khan to reconsider the proposed public sector development program, calling it unbalanced as it harms the interests of the people of Sindh. He said the province has been treated with abject bias since Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) came to power.

Responding to the chief ministers’ assertion via a video message from Karachi, the federal minister said the CM would have had his questions answered had he waited for the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting on Monday (today) hui), but maybe he’s not interested in the answers and wanted to make a political statement.

Mr Umar said that if the allocations for federal projects in Sindh in the last three years of the previous government were compared to the three years of the governments in place, then there was an increase of over 32%.

The amount allocated to projects in Sindh in PSDP 2021-22, which will be presented to the NEC on Monday and hopefully approved, is a record amount. Never before in Pakistan’s annual development program have so many projects been set for Sindh.

He alleged that the CM was confused and could not tell the difference between the people of the province and the provincial government.

Sahib Prime Minister! you are definitely [a part of] The government of Sindh, but you are not masses of Sindh and we have to spend money for the people of Sindh, not for the government, said Umar.

The federal minister claimed that funds previously given to the provincial government had been diverted for other purposes such as building up property and assets instead of being spent on Sindh and the people of the province were aware of this. .

He said Prime Minister Khan announced within a year of his government two historic development packages for Sindh which covered rural and urban areas with 18 districts covered by the two packages.

Mr. Umar said the development projects of the federal government and other federal institutions in Sindh are worth more than 1 trillion rupees, which would be spent in three years. Never before has a federal government in history [of Pakistan] spent so much money in Sindh, he added.

I want to convince the masses of Sindh that Imran Khan is not the prime minister of any region but of the whole country and that he is not engaging in one-sided politics, the federal minister said, adding that various projects had already inaugurated in Sindh and that the works would now be completed. on them at greater speed.

The people of Sindh will be served and no one will be allowed to stand in the way.

Mr. Umar highlighted various big development projects underway in Sindh, such as K-IV, improvement of Karachi nullahs, Green Line bus rapid transport project, more than 6 billion rupees for Sukkur Electric Supply Company, over 5 billion rupees for Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, allocation of Rs8bn for universities in Sindhs and funds for various canals, small dams and other water projects.

He also spoke about the highway projects being undertaken in the province and said that the federal government has completed the Multan-Sukkur highway project. He added that he was also spending a considerable amount from the Viability Gap Fund on the Hyderabad-Sukkur highway.

He said the PTI government was spending a total of 300 billion rupees on highway projects in Sindh when there was no government there and questioned what the PPP had done to highways during his previous terms with the provincial and federal governments.

Theyve (PPP) did not spend a single rupee to build highways. This government and party asks us questions about the plans of the NHA (National Highway Authority).

Replica of the CM assistants

CM legal adviser Murtaza Wahab, in his interview with Geo TV, said the CM presented facts in his letter to the Prime Minister while Mr. Umar made speeches and allegations. He pointed out that the Center had allocated only eight projects to Sindh in the federal development program.

He said he was unhappy that the planning minister instead of presenting hard facts made a political statement.

He recalled that the Green Line bus project was launched by the PML-N government and not by the PTI government.

Mr Wahab said they were happy if the Center spent money in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, but Sindh should also receive its rightful share as it generates 70% of the country’s income.

He accused the federal government of committing acts of corruption in the fire procurement for Karachi and the Green Line bus project. He asked why the federal government took more than two years to get fire bids for the city. He said there had been reports of alleged corruption in the Green Line bus project and asked who his contractors were.

Posted in Dawn, June 7, 2021

