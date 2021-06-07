Mahfud MD meets comedy artists: greetings from Pak Jokowi





Merdeka.com – Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam), Mahfud MD met comedians and comedians in Yogyakarta. The meeting took place at the Nyi Ageng restaurant run by Butet Kertarajasa’s wife Rulyani Isfihana in the Tirtodipuran street area of ​​Yogyakarta on Sunday (6/6). The meeting, in which around thirty comedians participated, became a meeting full of aspirations but full of laughter. In his speech, Mahfud MD said that President Joko Widodo is very close to comedians and comedians. “Before there was the Covid-19, sir Jokowi often invited them to receive ministers at the Palace or at other events. But after the Covid-19 this can no longer be done. There is a greeting from Pak Jokowi and I came here for friendship, “he said in a press release on Monday (7/6). Meanwhile, Butet Kertarajasa said that although Mahfud MD is not the Minister of Arts and Culture, the former Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK) has long been very close to artists and comedians. “In the past, Pak Mahfud performed comedy ludruk with me, Sujiwo Tejo and Kartolo well in TIM (Taman Ismail Marzuki) in the play Kartolo Mbalela,” said Butet. Butet also joked that Mahfud MD was good at jokes. If Mahfud MD can’t make jokes, he can be fired from the Madurese. Butet’s joke broke the laughter of the artists present. In addition to conveying the Head of State’s greetings and joking, this meeting aims to welcome the suggestions and complaints of artists in the era of the Covid 19 pandemic. Mahfud MD has promised to convey the aspirations from artists to relevant ministers such as the Minister of Communication and Information, Menparekraf, Minister of the Interior and Chairman of the Covid-19 Task Force. Besides Butet, the meeting with Mahfud MD brought together the best actors. Among them are Susilo Den Baguse Ngarso, Yatie Pesek, Marwoto, Wisben, Bambang Gundul, Anang Batas, Dibyo Primus, Eko Bebek, Yuningsih and Elisa Orcaros Alaso. [fik]







