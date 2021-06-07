All signs point to a lab leak and other comments





Scientists: all signs point to a lab leak The most compelling reason for favoring the laboratory leak hypothesis is firmly based on science, doctor Steven Quay and physicist Richard Muller report in Wall Street Journal. There was already plenty of circumstantial evidence to support the theory, including the fact that the only Chinese lab capable of handling coronavirus experiments is at zero point of the pandemic. But more damning is the presence of a foreign genetic sequence that makes the COVID-19 virus more deadly for its victims. Such a sequence could only be added artificially in what is called the search for gain of function. Those who cling to the idea that the virus has passed naturally from animals to humans must explain why the coronavirus is reproducing the choice the laboratory researchers would have made on gain of function. The random mutation is hard to believe, and scientific evidence suggests the virus was developed in the lab. Left to Right: Left and Right Against Media Priesthood Outrage in liberal circles on which leftist journalist Glenn Greenwald appears and helps provide content to gasp! right-wing media invite Matt Taibbi to TK News to explain that Trump’s conservatives and ACLU-raised liberals like me, Greenwald and millions of others have a real common cause, against an epistemic revolution that is taking hold in the political and media elite of the Americas. The common enemy believes knowledge is too dangerous for the scum and must be tightly regulated by an expert priesthood, as in the long suppression of valid concerns that COVID-19 has leaked from a Chinese lab and reports of The Posts Hunter Biden. It is anti-democratic, anti-American, and naturally unites people from the most extreme opposite ends of our national political spectrum. Iconoclast: the uprising of the middle class A bourgeois rebellion against the excesses of the left is gaining momentum, applauds Joel Kotkin to Newsweek. The media adore that the left is focused on systemic racism, coupled with a new and heavily imposed cultural conformism and obsessive focus on an endless litany of impending climate emergencies, but the progressive base is limited, at just 8% of voters. Party line reporters see President Biden as the champion of the middle class, but he undermines his rhetoric by repeatedly adopting far-left policies. Only 3% of Americans see the climate as their main concern, but Bidens’ fixation on it will accelerate the current surge in energy prices. And citing systemic racism will not clean the streets of New York, San Francisco and downtown Los Angeles of drug addicts, the mentally ill and the destitute, when not even a third of African Americans support police funding. In short, progressivism is in difficulty. Foreign Office: China’s big baby problem In an effort to reverse China’s rapid population decline caused by the one-child policy, Xi Jinping’s regime last week relaxed its anti-natal policy to allow married couples with up to three children, but, warns Cindy Yu of Spectator USA, it’s probably too little, too late. On the one hand, small families have become culturally anchored: after decades of the one-child policy, siblings [are] something … about dubbed American sitcoms, as foreign and exotic as blue eyes and blonde hair. Then, too, raising children in China is exorbitant, public education not being available for many private schools and private schools are expensive, not to mention English and math classes; music and dance lessons; all sports clubs. For middle-class parents, there is immense social pressure to compete. And now, multiplied by three? Finally, there is the culture of hectic work. The infamous 996 regime, which refers to 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. six days a week, is spreading from China’s tech sector to other white-collar industries. It is hardly a family life. Hate Alert: Keep Anti-Semitism Out of America On JNS.org, Len Khodorkovsky reflects how shocking it is for a Jewish refugee like himself to witness the recent surge in anti-Semitic violence on the streets of a country where tolerance was once commonplace. . Compiled by the Editorial Board of The Post

