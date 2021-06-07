Corrupt rulers are ruining nations, PM says – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that countries were being economically destroyed by the corruption of leaders, not by the corruption of officials.

He said countries went bankrupt and got into debt when the head of state or government and ministers were corrupt, not because of the corruption of low-level officials.

When low-level officials take bribes, it creates problems for citizens because bribes are like a tax they pay, but countries go bankrupt and go into debt when the leader of the the state / government and its ministers are corrupt, the prime minister said in a tweet.

He also shared an excerpt from the memorandum on establishing the fight against corruption as a fundamental US national security interest recently released by US President Joe Biden ordering senior US officials to conduct a process of ” inter-agency review and develop a presidential strategy to improve the capacity of executive ministries to promote good governance, combat all forms of illicit financing, hold corrupt elements and their enablers accountable, and strengthen the capacity of national institutions and international organizations to prevent corruption.

The first paragraph of the memorandum reads: Corruption erodes public confidence; hinders effective governance; distorts markets and equitable access to services; undermines development efforts; contributes to national fragility, extremism and migration; and provides authoritarian leaders with a means to undermine democracies around the world. When rulers rob their country’s citizens or oligarchs flout the rule of law, economic growth slows, inequalities deepen, and trust in government collapses.

In a separate tweet, the prime minister thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for praising Pakistan’s efforts to protect the environment through various key measures.

President Xi made the remarks in his message read by the Chinese ambassador at an international conference hosted by Pakistan on World Environment Day on Saturday.

President Xi said in his message: China welcomes Pakistan’s commitment (towards ecosystem restoration) and stands ready to work with Pakistan and the rest of the international community to intensify cooperation in the framework of the un

Noting the importance of the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration, President Xi said the thematic activities organized by Pakistan were of great importance.

Prime Minister Khan said in his tweet: I thank President Xis for the strong message on World Environment Day 2021 hosted by Pakistan, reflecting our commitment to tackle environmental degradation. We commend Pres Xis’ leadership in addressing climate change and biodiversity loss and his offer to step up cooperation on ecosystem restoration.

During the conference, world leaders praised the efforts of the Pakistani nation led by Mr. Khan to tackle the impacts of environmental degradation with a number of mega-initiatives, including achieving the goal of plant a billion trees as part of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his video message: I salute what Prime Minister Imran Khan has done by pledging to plant 10 billion trees [in Pakistan].

Posted in Dawn, June 7, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos