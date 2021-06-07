Evolving sustainable growth model – Journal





With the ministries of finance and planning on the same wavelength, the production sectors should be placed at the center of the next growth strategy of the federal budget in order to put the economy back on a sound footing.

In recent decades, economic growth has been driven mainly by consumption while on the supply side, the contribution of investment, production and exports to GDP expansion has remained well below their potential.

Domestic demand is met by huge imports of foreign goods and services which have no share in the GDP. Although workers’ remittances have positive effects on economic growth, this is mainly through the consumption channel, while the investment channel is not considered important, according to a working paper by researchers. of central bank Sarmad Ellahi and Muhammad Omer.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said the PTI government is trying to follow an economic model of sustainable growth by relying on the productive sectors of the economy.

Aside from the challenges, the important thing is that production is the key source of stable economic growth.

Referring to the National Accounts Committee (NAC) provisional estimate of the economic growth rate of 3.94% for 2020-2021, Umar said at a press conference: This growth has come from the production sector and not from the consumer sector.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin recently told the Institute of Policy Reforms that the government will provide incentives to 12 production sectors in the next federal budget that have been identified to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth.

The second meeting of the Economic Advisory Council on June 1, chaired by Mr. Tarin, agreed to extend the fixed tariff for cheaper electricity to industry until October 2023.

Targeting a 4.8% growth rate for next year, the Annual Plan Coordinating Committee (APCC) expects agricultural production to increase by 3.4%, industrial production by 6.8%. , manufacturing 6.2% and services 4.7%.

Industrial investment in special economic zones (SEZs) is encouraged. During the commercial launch of the Rashakai SEZ, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Chief Minister not to sell and instead give land to industrialists on cheaper leases. He said the sale of plots pushes their prices so high that it has ceased to be profitable for investors. The speculative sale of land is a major obstacle to industrialization.

Due to its strategic location, Khan ordered that export-oriented industries be favored in the Rashakai area. To encourage value-added exports, Mr. Tarin said that the government had decided not to apply a turnover tax of 1.5 pc in the SEZs.

The key rate for state-owned banks at 7% remained unchanged to support economic growth. The SBP has said it will start normalizing monetary policy when the recovery becomes more sustainable and the economy returns to full capacity.

On June 2, the central bank reduced the risk weight on banks and development finance institutions from 200% to 100% on their investments in real estate investment trust units for five years to facilitate the development of financing housing and capital market.

But the biggest challenge to growth lies in the external pressures it creates. Mr. Umar admits that the bigger you get, the bigger your current account deficit will be.

Imran Khan says industrialization would save the country from a debt trap. External accounts are becoming unsustainable as the growth rate begins to exceed 4.2%, according to a State Bank study by Bilal Raza.

Covering a period from 1980 to 2017, the report shows that Pakistan cannot maintain high economic growth due to balance of payments constraints on effective demand.

The study also notes that falling terms of trade exert significant downward pressure on economic growth. In fact, the deterioration of the terms of trade is the main negative contributor to the limited growth in the balance of payments. The report stresses the need for a successful import substitution policy which should precede the export oriented strategy for economic growth.

The country’s trade deficit between July and May widened 29.5 percent to $ 27.275 billion, from $ 21.065 billion in the corresponding 11 months of the previous fiscal year. In May, the gap jumped 134pc.

While monetary and fiscal policies have helped production sectors of the economy recover from the impact of the first wave of coronavirus and the foreclosure, commodity-producing sectors, according to provisional NAC estimates for this year, should grow by 3.17 pc, lower than 4.4 pc in the services sector.

The share of agriculture in the GDP rose from 19.41 pc to 19.19 pc, the contribution of industry fell from 19.19 pc to 19.12 pc and that of the service sector fell from 61 , 39 pc to 61.68 pc.

Tarin said the first priority of the next budget will be to increase tax revenue and the second priority will go to increasing development spending. With the emphasis on growth, the International Monetary Fund’s stability and austerity program is being renegotiated to moderate the space, while it is proposed to strengthen the planning commission.

The budgeted annual Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) increased from Rs650bn to Rs900bn. The key objective of the PSDP, said Umar, was to have equitable and balanced growth and to combat the negative impact of the ongoing Covid-19.

Against Rs650bn, the actual expenditure during the nine months of this fiscal year amounted to Rs270bn. When asked at his press conference whether the government would be able to use Rs 900 billion, Umar admitted there were serious problems with absorption capacity. He admitted that the status quo will cause development funds to expire.

In the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, the actual increase spending by the federation and the provinces amounted to just 660 billion rupees against a budgeted expenditure of 1.5 trillion rupees. The budget for the next few years proposes to increase development spending to Rs1.9tr.

The outlook for tax revenue has improved with a record collection of Rs4.17tr in the first 11 months of this fiscal year by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). But the RBF faces an uphill task to collect Rs790bn in June to meet the annual target. The planned increase in tax collection of Rs1trn next year appears to be a very ambitious target.

The APCC proposed Rs1tr for provincial development budgets for 2021-22 while in nine months of 2020-21 they together managed to spend Rs390bn.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Finance’s revised budget strategy document 2021-22 expects provinces to create budget surpluses of over Rs 500 billion, more than double the current level to help maintain the economy. deficit consolidated at 6.3% of GDP. The federal budget deficit is estimated at 7.3 pc.

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, June 7, 2021

