Denies being blocked, the Minister of Transport describes the progress of the development of the port of Patimban





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister of Transport (Menhub) Budi karya Sumadi rejected the project’s claims Harbor Patimban middle of a stop. The allegation emerged after President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said there was a plan Harbor whose construction is unclear because there is no road access. Budi Karya said that the development program Port of Patimban in Subang, West Java is doing well. This is based on his visit to the Minggi site (6/6/2021) yesterday. “The development progress is going well. We want Port of Patimban This can give a sense of pride and bring maximum benefit to the national economy, “he said in a written statement, quoted on Monday (7/6/2021). Also read: Legal, CT Consortium Formed Company operates Patimban Port Pelabuhan He said that the construction of phase 1-1 of the port of Patimban consists of lots 1, 2, 3 and 4. In lot 1, progress has reached 99.8%, consisting of a 420 container dock. x 34 meters with a capacity of 250,000 TEU, a vehicle dock of 300×33 meters with a capacity of 218,000. CBU, 60 hectare reclamation area and port swimming pool area. Subsequently, Package 2 which consists of work on breakwaters, dykes and dredging of shipping lanes has now reached 91.4 percent of progress. Meanwhile, construction of the connecting bridge that is included in Package 3 is currently progressing at 69.2 percent. The package is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail “For lot 4, the work on the access road is 100% complete. However, there are still gaps on the port access / descent ramp which will soon be completed, ”he explained. In addition, for the construction of phase 1-2 which includes lots 5 and 6 in the form of construction of automotive terminal, office building, container terminal, said Budi Karya, it is expected to be completed by 2023 at the latest. In addition, he called on all parties to make maximum efforts so that ships can immediately operate at the port of Patimban. From sea toll vessels, ASDP vessels and Pelni vessels, both those carrying goods and passengers. For maritime toll vessels, the government plans to open routes to a number of areas such as Belawan, Medan and Natuna Island. The sea toll vessel on this route will also call at the port of Patimban. Regarding ASDP vessels, the Ministry of Transport, through the General Directorate of Land Transport, will coordinate with the Indonesian Automobile Industries Association (Gaikindo) and several major car brands to research potential deliveries of vehicles. . Later, for the delivery of vehicles with ships on the Panjang, Pontianak and Makassar routes, 2 ASDP ships will be served with a target of 4 trips in one month. Meanwhile, for passenger ships, the Ministry of Transport asked PT Pelni to open routes to and from the port of Patimban. “For example, from Surabaya to Tanjung Priok, they call at the port of Patimban at least 4 ships,” he said. Read also: Profile of Fuad Rizal: boss of the Patimban port consortium, former director of finance and interim president Director of Garuda

