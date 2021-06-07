Minister vows to act as “sea snot” takes over Turkish sea





(MENAFN – Trend News Agency) We will not abandon our Marmara to its fate, “Environment and Town Planning Minister Murat Kurum said on Sunday as he boarded a research vessel examining the famous “sea snot” in the eponymous sea. Kurum was in Kocaeli, one of the provinces affected by the thick layer of marine mucilage covering parts of the Marmara near the shore. Mayors, academics and representatives of associations in nonprofits held a workshop in Kocaeli to create an emergency action plan for the disastrous phenomenon threatening the ecosystem during The plan is expected to be unveiled later Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. The “sea snot”, an organic material, spread in the Marmara, already threatened with pollution, in just a few months, which is attributed to the rise in sea water temperatures and pollution by untreated waste dumped into the sea and its tributaries. Along with flora and fauna, it threatens the fishing industry. It depleted oxygen levels at the bottom while scaring the swimmers away. So far, it has been spotted in almost every city from the coast to the sea, from Istanbul to Kocaeli, from Tekirda to Bursa. Cleanup efforts are underway, but experts say it will take at least a few years for it to go away completely. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged on Saturday to “cleanse our seas from the scourge of mucilage” and asked the authorities to take action. Bilim-2, a Middle East Technical University (METU) research vessel, examined the body of water over the past week to analyze the mucilage and give recommendations to officials on how to resolve the problem. “Just like what our president has done in the Golden Horn, we will take all necessary measures to solve this problem for 25 million people living in the region,” he said, referring to the work of Erdoan to save Istanbul’s water inlet during his tenure as the city’s mayor in the 1990s. Kurum said the research vessel has collected samples from 91 locations across Marmara and that they are working on long-term plans in cooperation with scientists, municipalities and industry representatives. “I hope that together we will protect our Marmara as part of a disaster management plan,” he said. “We will take all the necessary measures within three years and carry out projects that will together save not only the present but also the future,” added the Minister. Kurum said municipalities would also receive technical and financial support to resolve the issue. The minister said the action plan would contain a diverse program, ranging from monitoring and disposal of solid waste to faster collection of waste dumped into the sea. He said they were also investigating the increase. sea ​​water temperatures, noting that the Marmara was now warmer than the Aegean in the west, and that they were investigating the causes. Sea glanders are basically a huge collection of microorganisms that increase with the release of nutrient-rich sewage into the sea. Experts say sewage treatment plants need to be improved and increased in number. They also call for the promotion of less polluting industries that rely less on water. MENAFN06062021000187011040ID1102221384

Disclaimer: MENAFN provides the information as is without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this item, please contact the supplier above.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos