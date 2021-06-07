Kashmir Road Map – Journal





THE road to peace in South Asia passes through Kashmir. That was the gist of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message in a conversation with a foreign newswire on Friday. If there is a roadmap [on Kashmir], then, yes, we will talk, the prime minister told Reuters while discussing Pakistan-India relations. Mr Khan added that if India was willing to return to the status quo ante, before withdrawing the autonomy status of the regions held in 2019, bilateral talks could go ahead. He also mentioned that Pakistan wants a civilized relationship with its eastern neighbor while observing that trade is the best route to normalization and poverty reduction in the subcontinent.

The Prime Minister was absolutely right when he said in the aforementioned interview that India’s move to Kashmir was illegal, contrary to international law and United Nations resolutions. Pakistan has rightly raised the Kashmir issue in world capitals and international forums to highlight India’s brutality in the contested region and give a voice to the oppressed Kashmiris, especially after New Delhi revoked the special status of the region. These efforts to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris must continue with all vigor until a just and acceptable solution to the people of the occupied region emerges. However, establishing preconditions for talks with India can be counterproductive. The Pakistan-India relationship is incredibly complicated, and it is only through sustained dialogue that decades of mistrust and skepticism can give way to compromise. In practice, we have seen in the recent past that a low-key behind-the-scenes dialogue has borne fruit in preventing a further conflagration in the subcontinent. The two states were once again on the brink of war in the wake of Balakot’s Indian mishap in 2019. However, today it emerged that the behind-the-scenes talks were continuing with the blessing of some mutual friends and an example. Concrete of the talks’ effectiveness emerged earlier this year, after the two states agreed to abide by the 2003 ceasefire along the deadly LoC side. The peace process may move forward at an icy pace right now, but in the Pakistani-Indian context, even talk of the talks is better than bombastic rhetoric. Therefore, Pakistan’s emphasis on resolving the Kashmir issue must continue and be high on the agenda in discussions with India. Yet flexibility and not insisting on preconditions can help move the peace process forward and, in fact, work towards resolving the Kashmir imbroglio.

Posted in Dawn, June 7, 2021

