Iconic UK street scene hopes for electric vehicle charging points

Electric vehicle charging stations could join phone booths and red letterboxes as an ‘iconic’ sight on UK streets under new design plans.

A contract worth £ 200,000 has been announced by the Department for Transport to secure a design team for the project.

He explains how officials at the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles want the successful bidder to develop an “iconic and functional charging station for public electric vehicles”.

The move was hailed by former Tory Transport Minister Sir John Hayes, who said he hoped charging stations would become a “design classic” – similar to the red pillar box or phone booth red Gilbert Scott.

The contract is expected to run between August 9 and October 29 of this year, with the advertisement saying, “Our goal is for the design to be a guide for local authorities and businesses who wish to use it.

“As the deployment of charging stations continues to accelerate, it is possible that this design will become an iconic element of British street furniture.

“The project will spark excitement for our charging point deployment ambitions and contribute to an industry-wide conversation about good charging point design. “

Sir John, MP for South Holland and The Deepings, told the PA news agency: ‘We have to think of something like the Gilbert Scott phone booth or the pillar box, something that people can immediately identify. and that should be something in itself. becomes a design classic.

“We shouldn’t see this just as a utility part although, of course, that provides a utilitarian purpose. We should see it as something added to the street furniture around our cities.

“This is why design becomes essential, not only for it to be recognizable, but also for people to like to see. “

Sir John Hayes has said he hopes the charging points will become a design classic, similar to the red phone booth (PA)

Sir John has already offered a design competition and his enthusiasm for the project has led Labor MP Karl Turner to suggest that charging points should be known as ‘Hayes hooks’ in his honor.

Sir John continued: “Using the phone booth example, I guess back then it was pretty radical, but now it’s considered pretty retro.

“We shouldn’t be afraid of having a design of sufficient quality that would suit all kinds of places – it’s not just something that is brazenly metropolitan or its opposite.

“It should be something that can adapt to all kinds of places, with slight tweaks or adaptations needed, so if you’re going to put it in Bath, it’s likely that it wants to look a little different than it does. what it might look like in Canary Wharf, but it has to be recognizable enough.

“This is certainly true for the pillar boxes. “

Sir John added: ‘I think it’s really good that the government is taking this seriously, it is really important that we do it quickly and it will reassure people that electric vehicle charging is something we take seriously. and that it is about making these charging points accessible, recognizable and iconic. . “

The government intends to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans from 2030.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s 10-point plan for a green industrial revolution, announced in November 2020, made clear his ambition to “accelerate the transition” to electric vehicles.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng last month acknowledged the need to put in place the “right charging infrastructure” given the “range anxiety” concerns that exist among electric vehicle owners.