PPP calls on government to brief parliament on Afghan situation – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has called on the government to hand over to parliament the regional security situation that may emerge after the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

The request was made by PPP Information Secretary and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi and Senator Rubina Khalid at a press conference here on Sunday, a day before the start of the session. budget of the lower house of parliament.

Apparently referring to some of the recent high-level security meetings, Kundi said parliament should be kept confidential about the situation in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US forces, saying the PfP felt it would not. there should be no closed-door meetings on the situation after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and that parliament be put in confidence on the issue.

On this occasion, Mr. Kundi challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to have a debate with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in parliament on foreign affairs, economy and other issues. He also called for a performance review of the chief ministers of all provinces to see which performance was best.

NA Budget Session Begins Today

Recall that the other opposition parties, including the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform had already called for a joint closed session of parliament for a briefing on the situation in Afghanistan.

At a press conference after chairing the PDM leaders’ meeting in Islamabad on May 29, PDM chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman said officials from the defense and foreign ministries should brief parliament on the issue. the progress of the Doha Agreement, the priorities of the new US administration. and the possible impact of the agreement on the region and Pakistan.

Le Maulana had said there were rumors that Pakistan would provide air bases to the United States and warned that such a move would have serious political implications for the country.

Pakistan may face difficulties due to the reaction of the resistance movement in Afghanistan, Maulana Fazl said, adding that these issues were sensitive in nature and hence, it was necessary to trust the parliament on this matter.

Mr. Kundi also reiterated that the opposition parties will do everything possible to block the adoption of the next federal budget. He said all PPP MPs would be at the disposal of opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif regarding the budget and jointly reject the budget.

Mr Kundi also called on the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to take note of the pressure on the population to support Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir where elections are scheduled more late this year. . He alleged that the government wanted to delay the elections in Kashmir.

Budget announced on 11

The National Assembly’s budget session begins Monday (today), with opposition parties sticking together to give the government a hard time as it passes the federal budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year .

The Prime Minister’s adviser on parliamentary affairs, Dr Babar Awan, met with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaisar, on Friday and discussed the strategy for the budget session.

Mr. Awan said that during the meeting the budget schedule was finalized according to which the budget would be announced on June 11.

According to the schedule, there will be no NA session on June 12 and 13 due to weekly holidays and the general budget discussion will start on June 14 and continue until June 23. On June 24, the Minister of Finance will close the budget discussion.

On June 25, the discussion will take place on the appropriations for the 2021-2022 imputed expenditure. On the same day, a discussion and vote on the 2021-2022 voted expenditure grant applications will take place, followed by cut motions. The discussion will continue on June 28.

On June 29, the finance bill should be voted on. June 30, general discussion on additional grant and appropriation requests 2020-21, vote on additional grant requests, discussion on excess requests, charging of excess appropriation expenses, vote on excess grant requests, establishment of the schedule of authorized expenditure 2021-22, the establishment of the supplementary schedule of authorized expenditure 2021-22 and the establishment of the excess schedules of authorized expenditure will take place.

Posted in Dawn, June 7, 2021

