‘Life, Liberty & Levin’ tears up criminal investigations against Donald Trump, says it’s like Soviet Russia





Life, Liberty & Levin host Mark Levin has launched several investigations into former President Donald Trump, calling them a “witch hunt” driven by politics, not justice.

Mark Levin: Hi, I’m Mark Levin, this is “Life, Liberty and Levin”, a very important program and I’m glad you’re here.

We are proud of America as a nation of laws. We have this beautiful Constitution of the United States. We have what is called due process. We have all kinds of systems in place to protect the individual from the government, especially from a rogue government. What happens when this government becomes a criminal enterprise? What do I mean by that? What happens when a city district attorney and a state attorney general use their power to advance a political agenda. Politicians disguised as prosecutors. What happens when an individual, a prominent individual, is targeted and targeted by an entire political party, including its prosecutors. Is this what we want in America?

We’re used to seeing this sort of thing in the former Soviet Union or in modern Russia under Putin. We’re used to seeing this sort of thing in Communist China and other totalitarian regimes, but, what if I told you this is happening in the United States of America as I speak.

President Trump has been confronted with a criminalized political system that never wanted him elected and never wants re-elected again, he has been investigated along with his family, friends and his actions and campaign in the Mueller Inquiry.

There have been endless congressional inquiries by presidents of places like New York, Massachusetts and California. They did all they could; summons to appear and inquiries and hearings, empty, have yielded nothing. Two unconstitutional dismissals, endless coup plots, and I could go on and on. This is not my point today.

…

There are two Democrats elected with a long political history on behalf of the Democratic Party, who have enormous power, one as a district attorney in Manhattan, the other as a district attorney in Albany, who are trying to destroy Donald Trump and his family, and his organization. as I speak.

WATCH LEVIN’S FULL REMARKS HERE:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos