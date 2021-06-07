China’s emissions exceed those of all developed nations combined





A new report from the US think tank Rhodium Group says China has issued 27% greenhouse gases in the world in 2019 more than the whole of the developed world combined. The United States comes in second with 11% of emissions and India in third with 6.6%. The researchers point out that it will be difficult to avoid dangerous climate change without an agreement between China and the United States. Research reveals how China’s emissions have more than tripled over the past three decades. The Asian giant’s per capita emissions have also tripled over the past two decades. These emissions remain far behind the United States, but only because the country has the largest population in the world. China recently pledged to peak emissions no later than 2030 and zero net by 2060. President Xi Jinping reiterated this pledge at US President Joe Biden’s climate summit. He said: This major strategic decision is based on our sense of responsibility to build a community of destiny for humanity and our own need to ensure sustainable development. However, China is fiercely dependent on coal-fired power, which currently operates more than half of the world’s capacity (1,058 coal-fired power plants). The world is far from having fulfilled the commitment made under the Paris Agreement, a commitment by 197 nations to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius. At the heart of the Paris Agreement are emission reduction targets called Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Under the Paris Pact, the CDNs represent the commitments of each country to reduce their national emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change. According to an independent scientific analysis that tracks government climate action (called the Climate Action Tracker), China’s NDC rating is “not at all consistent with keeping warming below 2C” and “very insufficient”. John Kerry, President Biden’s climate envoy, recently visited China to meet with his counterparts and discuss how to work together to tackle climate change. He made the trip despite diplomatic tensions between the two countries over a range of other issues. Subsequently, the two sides announced in a joint statement their commitment to work together and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis. Such action will include specific action on emissions. Leaders will meet for COP26 in November in Glasgow, UK. During this crucial climate change summit, they will organize how to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement.

