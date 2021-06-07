(FOX), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE: DIS) – The History of the USFL: NFL Stars and Donald Trump, What’s Next With The 2022 Rebirth





A professional football league that launched the careers of several NFL stars and had a team once owned by former President Donald Trump only lasted three seasons.

The USFL, which was active in the 1980s, announced plans to return with a new league and a new season in 2022.

The USFL is back: The USFL announced Thursday its intention to play in the spring of 2022 with a minimum of eight teams.

The USFL “will deliver innovative, high-quality professional football to fans,” according to the league.

“We look forward to offering players a new opportunity to compete in a professional football league and to give fans around the world the best football viewing product possible during what is typically a time without professional football,” said new USFL co-founder Brian Woods.

Fox Sports, a unit of Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX), will be an equity investor in the league and the games broadcaster. Eric Shanks, CEO of Fox Sports, called the USFL relaunch “a milestone day for football fans and Fox Sports”.

The USFL has the rights to the main original team names, but has not disclosed the location of the cities or the team names as of yet.

History of the USFL: The USFL lasted for three seasons from 1983 to 1985. The league competed in the spring and summer and was originally a complementary league to the NFL. The USFL switched to a fall / winter season to begin in 1986, competing directly with the NFL, but ceased operations before that happened.

The USFL had 12 competing teams and saw in-person crowds of an average of 25,000 people. The league had several elements adopted by the NFL, including several rules, parts of the draft, higher salaries for players, and how the league handled free will.

There are eight members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who have played in the USFL. Among the most recognizable USFL players were Doug Flutie, Reggie White, Herschel Walker, Steve Young and Jim Kelly. The USFL has attracted several Heisman Trophy winners to play against the NFL.

Two players who didn’t make it to the USFL were Dan Marino and Jerry Rice. Both players were selected with the top picks in the USFL Draft, but instead opted to play in the NFL.

The collapse of the USFL led to a “30 for 30” documentary by ESPN, a unit of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). The film titled “Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL” looks at the fall of the league and the impact it left behind.

Links to Donald Trump: Prior to being President of the United States, Donald Trump owned the USFL team of the New Jersey Generals.

Interestingly, Trump is mentioned as one of the owners of the USFL who pushed the league to face the NFL with games played in the same season, which could have directly contributed to the league’s collapse.

An interesting story is a connection the USFL had with Trump who almost owned an NFL team. The Buffalo Bills have been hit hard by the USFL due to competition for players in a small market. After the USFL ended, the Bills were able to recruit several USFL players and their future coach Marv Levy.

These steps helped the Bills become a leading NFL franchise with several Super Bowl appearances in the 1990s.

When Bills owner Ralph Wilson died in 2014, Trump attempted to buy Team Bills. Due to his past work with the USFL, Trump’s offer was rejected and instead, Terry Pegula was able to acquire the team.

The failure to acquire an NFL team was part of a decision by Trump to pursue his bid for the presidency of the United States.

Next Up: The USFL is slated to start in 2022 but hasn’t shared too many details on what the first year of the rebirth will look like.

The USFL will play in the spring, which will prevent it from competing with the NFL, a move that contributed to its demise.

USFL games and player demand could see direct competition from the XFL, which is aiming for a resumption of the game in 2022 under new owners.

(Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash)

