Prime Minister “shocked” Imran Khan orders full investigation





In this photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan can be seen listening to someone at a meeting. Photo: FilePM Imran Khan expresses his “shock” at the Ghotki train crash. The PM calls on Minister of Railways Azam Swati to reach the crash site and help the injured and families of the dead. station early Monday morning.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday he was shocked by the loss of life resulting from the Ghotki train crash, ordering a “full investigation” into the matter.

Read more: Train crash kills more than 32 and injures 64 in Ghotki

At least 32 passengers were killed and 64 others were injured Monday morning when two express trains collided in Ghotki between Raiti and Obaro stations.

Speaking to Twitter, the prime minister reacted to the incident, ordering Railways Minister Azam Swati to arrive at the site and help the injured by providing medical assistance.

“Shocked by the horrific train crash in Ghotki early this morning, killing 30 passengers. I asked the Minister of Railways to come to the site and provide casualty medical assistance and support to the families of the dead, ”he tweeted.

Army and Rangers continue rescue activities at Ghotki crash site

Army and Ranger officers arrived at the crash site in Ghotki and are currently involved in relief activities, ISPR said.

Military medics and paramedics, along with ambulances displaced from Pannu Aqil, also reached the crash site.

“Engineer resources have been relocated to carry out the necessary relief and rescue work,” the media wing of the military said. “The Army Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Special Engineering Team is being helicoptered from Rawalpindi to the incident site to speed up the relief and rescue efforts,” he added. .

ISPR said two helicopters were in flight from Multan to evacuate the injured and implement rapid relief measures. ISPR added that relief is being prepared and will be dispatched shortly.

Ghotki SSP Umar Tufail previously confirmed the death toll and told Geo News those who died have been transported to surrounding hospitals.

He said he expected the toll to rise as there were still mutilated train compartments that rescuers had not been able to access despite hours passing since the Ghotki crash.

The SSP said there were up to 25 people in a compartment yet to be accessed.

