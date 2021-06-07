Hajj 2021 abolished, President Joko Widodo should be able to communicate with King Salman





JAKARTA, Suaramerdeka.com – For the sake of the Ummah and the state, we still hope that President Joko Widodo can communicate directly with King Salman. This is linked to the fact that Saudi Arabia has planned a quota of Indonesian pilgrims for the hajj this year from among the number of potential pilgrims that authorities have announced there. In addition, the urge to communicate directly has come from various circles, ranging from the Indonesian House of Representatives, the Muslim Association of Hajj and Umrah Organizers of the Republic of Indonesia, to the Ambassador’s statement. Indonesian in Saudi Arabia that President Jokowi has a special bond with Prince Muhammad bin Salman, ”said House of Representatives member who is also MPR-RI vice-president Hidayat Nur Wahid. Also Read: KPAI Says There Are Two Eligible Schools To Be Pilots For PTM Limited Implementation PKS Council Vice-Chairman Syuro compared the efforts of President Jokowi in 2019 who came to meet directly with King Salman in Saudi Arabia to explore opportunities for economic cooperation. However, these maximum efforts were not made in terms of Hajj diplomacy so as not to repeat the cancellation of the departure of Indonesian Hajj candidates in 2020. “In fact, if this kind of lobbying is done well by President Jokowi, whatever the outcome, it can certainly make Indonesian Muslims understand more that the Indonesian government and the president are really serious at the highest level. . “ Also read: Celebration cluster appears in Blara, 35 people positive for Covid -19 “To fight for the rights of future Hajj pilgrims and the aspirations of Muslims in a predominantly Muslim country in the world, whose pilgrims are well known for their courtesy, order and hospitality, becoming positive diplomatic ambassadors and profitable for Indonesia in the eyes of future pilgrims around the world, ”said HNW. Ahead of the Ministry of Religion’s announcement yesterday, HNW said, this opportunity should be maximized with the participation of President Jokowi.

