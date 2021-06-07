Turkish Mafia Boss Becomes a YouTube Phenomenon





In recent weeks, husband and wife Gulistan and Alparslan Atas said they waited all week on Sunday. Sunday is the day a convicted crime frontman posts the latest installation of his revealing videos that have captivated Turkey and turned the gangster into an unlikely social media phenomenon. “I look forward to it every week,” said Gulistan Atas, 38, who watches the show with his family in Istanbul. From suspected drug trafficking and murder cover-up to arms transfers to Islamist militants, Sedat Peker, a 49-year-old fugitive crime boss, has smeared the dirt on members of Turkish President Recep’s ruling party Tayyip Erdogan, whom he has already openly supported. “Just as ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Scarface’ are etched in everyone’s memories, now Sedat Peker is on everyone’s mind,” said Alparslan Atas, 41, Gulistan’s husband. In his hour-long videos from his declared base in Dubai, Peker makes outrageous but unproven drip allegations with the apparent aim of settling scores with politicians he claims have wronged him. The weekly videos posted to YouTube have been viewed more than 50 million times, causing an uproar, heightening concerns about state corruption and putting officials on the defensive. They also exposed alleged rifts between rival factions within the ruling party and added to Erdogan’s problems as he battles an economic downturn and the coronavirus pandemic. Dressed in a vest or half-buttoned shirt displaying a medallion, Peker mocks his opponents behind a desk with neatly arranged notes, rosaries, and books by author “The Godfather” Mario Puzo or other writers exposed, promising to bring their downfall using nothing more than a “tripod and camera”. His first videos targeted former Interior Minister Mehmet Agar and his son, Tolga, a ruling party MP, whom he accused of raping a young Kazakh journalism student and later covering up his murder as suicide. . Mehmet Agar, Peker suggested, hijacked a luxury marina that could have been used in drug trafficking operations. Subsequent videos brought charges against former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim’s son, claiming he was involved in drug trafficking, and current Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu who allegedly betrayed Peker after aiding the minister to defeat a rival faction within the ruling party. Everyone involved has rejected Peker’s accusations. In an explosive statement, Peker said a former Erdogan security adviser – who is accused of leading a paramilitary force – sent arms to militants linked to Al-Qaida in Syria. Erdogan has yet to respond to these claims, although the government has in the past denied claims that armed jihadists and jailed journalists first reported on it. Erdogan ignored Peker’s videos for weeks, but broke his silence on May 26, when he dismissed the mafia chief’s earlier allegations as a conspiracy against Turkey. The opposition parties, meanwhile, seized the allegations to demand the resignation of the personalities involved as well as parliamentary and judicial inquiries into the allegations. The ruling party and its nationalist allies have blocked opposition offers to launch parliamentary inquiries into Beijing’s claims as well as the arms smuggling allegations. Authorities have issued a new arrest warrant for Peker. Can Selcuki is the director of ‘Turkiye Raporu’, a polling firm that tracks public opinion in Turkey. Based on qualitative research of thousands of comments posted under Peker’s YouTube videos, Selcuki claims that the mob boss’s popularity stems from a need for information. “It seems to me that people are asking these questions of this illegal operator because they cannot get answers elsewhere. And it tells me that there is a growing demand in Turkish society for more transparency,” said Selcuki. In April, an operation was launched against the Beijing group, leading to the arrest of around sixty of its associates. His home in Istanbul was also searched. Peker claims he was forced to speak out after his wife and two daughters were allegedly abused and humiliated during the police raid on their home. (Disclaimer: this story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image and title may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos