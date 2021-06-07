Republicans are now bragging about being Trump’s big lies





The apparent rush among Republicans to publicly link to the inspiring lies of Trump’s insurgency speaks volumes about the state of the party and the continued spread of pro-Trump misinformation on cable and social media. News organizations have maintained their willingness to book election deniers, and thus helping to keep the false and dangerous Trump fraud story alive, has been a problem for months. Few people have been more outspoken about this than The Daily Shows Matt Negrin, who continued to hold news platforms accountable on Sunday for their role in spreading election-related misinformation:

This question goes beyond cable feuds: As Trump and his supporters continue to push the big lie today, recently uncovered emails from the final days of the Trump administration show how far he was willing to go to challenge election results at the time.

Mark Meadows, then Trump’s chief of staff, has repeatedly urged Justice Department leadership to initiate investigations that would reverse or even invalidate Trump’s loss to Joe Biden, The New York Times reported over the weekend. In a particularly egregious violation of well-established communications guidelines between the Justice Department and the White House, Meadows reached out to Jeffrey Rosen, then acting attorney general, to examine a host of debunked pro-Trump conspiracy theories about voter fraud. , according to The Times. The newspaper reported that it had called for official validation of the disinformation that was circulating rampantly among supporters of Mr Trumps. Rosen however, in the emails and according to people close to him, showed no sign of complying with the demands, the Times noted.

The emails, revealed as part of a Senate Judiciary Committee investigation into the potential role of Justice Department officials in trying to reverse Trump’s loss, reflect the depth of the White House’s efforts to co-opt the department and influence the certification of the electoral vote, Senator Richard Durbin, the committee chairman, said in a statement to CNN.

“It’s a fire of five alarms for our democracy,” he said.

