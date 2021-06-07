Doing Business with Hackers, Terrorists and Dictators

Kenneth DeklevaFormer Regional Physician / Psychiatrist, U.S. Embassy Moscow

Dr Kenneth Dekleva was a Regional Physician / Psychiatrist (including 5 years at the US Embassy in Moscow, Russian Federation) with the US Department of State from 2002 to 2016, and is currently Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Director, Integrative Psychiatry-Medicine, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas. The opinions expressed are entirely his own and do not represent the official opinions of the United States government, the United States Department of State, or UT Southwestern Medical Center.

NOTICE – The recent ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline and the subsequent payment of a $ 4.4 million bitcoin ransom to a Russian hacking group (Darkside) highlighted the role of negotiations in such cases. To do this, it is necessary to understand the leaders of these groups and their motivations.

Analytical technologies exist to understand the leaders of nation states, criminal and terrorist groups, as well as hostage takers, insider threat actors, and cybercriminals. Such analytical tools can have practical applications in trade negotiations, particularly high risk / high reward negotiations involving potential investments in emerging markets and border economies.

When I have lectured to senior national security officials, academics and business leaders about a leader like North Korean President Kim Jong-un, Russian President Vladimir Putin or the Chinese President Xi Jinping, the question that always comes up is, can we do business with him? Is he a rational actor and a reliable negotiating partner? Similar questions arise in business contexts involving massive private investment, concerning leaders of emerging economies such as Myanmar, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Turkmenistan, Cambodia , Mongolia and others. In these situations, investors wish to limit their exposure to risk due to geopolitical factors, uncertainty and ambiguity. Leadership analysis methodologies can be used to mitigate risk and thus have a place in due diligence, reputation monitoring and other types of business negotiations.

In emerging economies and frontier markets with higher degrees of opacity and control under a single leader, and a system subordinate to a given leader, these analyzes are even more important. This is true even in countries like Putin Russia, Modis India or Xis China. Particular challenges involve extractive economies, rare earth products and the supply chains therein. Risks of supply chain disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, political / economic instability, nationalization of foreign assets, selective implementation of the rule of law, cultural factors or lack of rule of law are also key variables worthy of analysis.

Another question is whether national soft power can influence a leader and his entourage? The latter has a significant resonance in many emerging and border countries, where greater powers such as America, China, France, the United Kingdom and Russia vie for influence, even more during and after the disruptive COVID-19 pandemic.

A key point in negotiations is that personal relationships, relationships and empathy are important. It means choosing the right negotiators, people with listening skills, empathy, a strategic (not just tactical) vision, intelligence, patience and a high tolerance for ambiguity and uncertainty. . Likewise, frontier market investors appreciate leaders who accept uncertainty, risk and ambiguity, and who are willing to get their boots dirty. As US billionaire investor Gabriel Schulze suggests, Opportunity often finds itself at the edge of our comfort zone.

Governments and law enforcement agencies have used leadership analysis to profile the leaders of terrorist groups, in terms of policy development, crisis response and negotiation strategy. Such negotiations involve high levels of ambiguity, uncertainty, and the need for empathy and understanding from terrorist leaders who have committed vicious acts of violence. Such negotiations often involve third party envoys, as governments cannot be considered the primary negotiating partner.

Recent years have seen the involvement of high-level government intermediaries in negotiations involving Hamas and the release of Gideon Shalit (German intelligence officer Dr Gerhard Conrad) and in negotiations in Nigeria involving the release of many Chibok victims. (Swiss intelligence officer Pascal Holliger). The role of culture, trust, language and nuance remains essential in such delicate negotiations.

Negotiations on kidnappings / ransoms, ransomware, and other unregulated markets (for example, recovery of stolen artwork) often follow rules similar to traditional negotiations. And of course, as with terrorist negotiations, the stakes are high. Analyzing the leadership of a ransomware hacker can provide some utility to negotiators and organizations, especially if these people are new to or relative unknowns in this space. This can become quite difficult, especially when these people exist outside of traditional cyberspace (due to strict operational security) or only inhabit the Dark Web. Known criminals, as part of a kidnapper gang or, in the case of ransomware, a known Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) player (e.g., a nation-state like China, Russia, North Korea or Iran, or a hacking group such as Darkside in the recent Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack), may prove easier to profile when it comes to their past trading intentions and strategies.

The large amount of data analyzed in the aforementioned parameters has led to innovative approaches using AI and other deep learning tools. The examples use natural language processing to gather all relevant information about a given leader from large amounts of data and metadata; such tools can generate quick, timely and sophisticated profiles. Other tools include the Good Judgment Project, which uses super-forecasting and crowdsourcing algorithms to improve predictions regarding geopolitical trends; this project revealed that educated and informed amateurs can often outperform subject matter experts. Additional strategies may involve an AI-based psycholinguistic analysis of social media posts and a leader’s likes / comments on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. Other approaches involve crowdsourcing data from hundreds of experts, analyzing their responses, and using deep learning algorithms to refine their conclusions. New tools are also emerging, such as vocal stress analysis and optical transdermal imaging. The latter calculates vital signs data from a 30-second selfie video, including heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate, temperature, age, heart rate variability and stress levels. These tools have seen development in areas of national security and business intelligence, such as deception analysis and authenticity verification.

Investors and business leaders need new approaches to measure and mitigate risk in private equity, venture capital and in frontier markets and emerging economies, where significant risks exist as well as the potential for risk. important reward. In emerging economies and frontier markets, as well as in non-traditional and unregulated areas such as kidnapping and ransom, ransomware, and the sale / recovery of works of art, such analyzes can help investors. in private equity, venture capitalists, business executives, negotiators and opinion leaders. find that sweet spot and maximize their gain, while mitigating risk. The private sector will continue to need innovative approaches that can capture these intangibles – the human factor – and answer this eternal question, can we do business with him or her? Can it be trusted as a reliable negotiating partner?

